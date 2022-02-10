Openreach to create more than 100 new jobs across Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 100 new jobs will be created across Tayside, Angus and Fife in the next year as part of a recruitment drive by Openreach.

The firm’s recruitment drive will see 65 new jobs in Fife plus 40 across Dundee and Angus.

A further 20 new posts will be created in Perth and Kinross.

It comes as the Openreach committed to 500 new jobs across Scotland during 2022, including almost 400 apprenticeships.

The hiring spree – 4,000 new jobs are being created across the UK – is part of the largest recruitment drive in Openreach’s history

The mammoth build is on track to reach 25 million UK homes and businesses by December 2026 and has already reached more than half a million properties in Scotland.

Last month it was announced towns in Angus and Fife are among those to benefit from an ultrafast full fibre broadband upgrade.

The firm has also committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

Last year, 17% of the company’s intake of trainee engineers in Scotland were female, more than triple the previous year.

Opportunities for everyone with Openreach

Openreach chief executive Clive Selley said: “Openreach is a people business first and foremost.

“I’m proud that we’re continuing to invest heavily in our people, having hired and trained more than 8,000 new engineers over the last two years, over 800 of them across Scotland.

“We’re rightly recognised as one of the best big companies to work for, and we’re determined to stay that way.

“We’ve been building state of the art training schools where we can teach people the skills and techniques they need for long, exciting and rewarding careers in engineering.”

Mr Selley said he wants the company to reflect the communities it serves.

He wants to give opportunities to “people from all backgrounds”.

The Openreach boss added: “I’m encouraged that we’ve recruited more women and minority groups this year compared to last year.

“We’ve got much more to do in an industry that hasn’t been very diverse historically.

“These new recruits will play a crucial role as we continue to improve services for our customers and build the biggest and best broadband network in Scotland.”

‘I’ve had positive customer reactions’

Alana Marshall, from Dunfermline, was a dog walker before embarking on a career change.

The 34-year-old said: “I’ve always been interested in engineering and wanted to have a good job for my daughter.

“I really love getting my hands dirty and with this job you certainly do. I never have two days the same and haven’t come across anything I don’t like so far.”

Alana, also a semi-professional footballer who has won six Scotland caps, said she would urge other women to give it a go.

“So far I’ve had positive customer reactions. I know I’ll come across some challenges in the future – I’m used to it with playing football.

“I’d tell other women considering engineering to go for it.

“Never have any doubt that you can’t or shouldn’t be doing a job like this. We are just as capable.”

Openreach is aiming for at least 20% of its trainee engineer recruits to be women this year.

It also wants 50% of its external hires into management to be women by 2025.