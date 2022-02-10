Openreach to create more than 100 new jobs across Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Openreach to create more than 100 new jobs across Tayside and Fife

By Gavin Harper
February 10 2022, 12.01am Updated: February 10 2022, 9.33am
Openreach trainee engineer Alana Marshall, from Dunfermline.
Openreach trainee engineer Alana Marshall, from Dunfermline.

More than 100 new jobs will be created across Tayside, Angus and Fife in the next year as part of a recruitment drive by Openreach.

The firm’s recruitment drive will see 65 new jobs in Fife plus 40 across Dundee and Angus.

A further 20 new posts will be created in Perth and Kinross.

It comes as the Openreach committed to 500 new jobs across Scotland during 2022, including almost 400 apprenticeships.

The hiring spree – 4,000 new jobs are being created across the UK – is part of the largest recruitment drive in Openreach’s history

The mammoth build is on track to reach 25 million UK homes and businesses by December 2026 and has already reached more than half a million properties in Scotland.

Last month it was announced towns in Angus and Fife are among those to benefit from an ultrafast full fibre broadband upgrade.

An Openreach engineer upgrading broadband.

The firm has also committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

Last year, 17% of the company’s intake of trainee engineers in Scotland were female, more than triple the previous year.

Opportunities for everyone with Openreach

Openreach chief executive Clive Selley said: “Openreach is a people business first and foremost.

“I’m proud that we’re continuing to invest heavily in our people, having hired and trained more than 8,000 new engineers over the last two years, over 800 of them across Scotland.

“We’re rightly recognised as one of the best big companies to work for, and we’re determined to stay that way.

“We’ve been building state of the art training schools where we can teach people the skills and techniques they need for long, exciting and rewarding careers in engineering.”

An Openreach van.

Mr Selley said he wants the company to reflect the communities it serves.

He wants to give opportunities to “people from all backgrounds”.

The Openreach boss added: “I’m encouraged that we’ve recruited more women and minority groups this year compared to last year.

“We’ve got much more to do in an industry that hasn’t been very diverse historically.

“These new recruits will play a crucial role as we continue to improve services for our customers and build the biggest and best broadband network in Scotland.”

‘I’ve had positive customer reactions’

Alana Marshall, from Dunfermline, was a dog walker before embarking on a career change.

The 34-year-old said: “I’ve always been interested in engineering and wanted to have a good job for my daughter.

“I really love getting my hands dirty and with this job you certainly do. I never have two days the same and haven’t come across anything I don’t like so far.”

Alana, also a semi-professional footballer who has won six Scotland caps, said she would urge other women to give it a go.

Alana Marshall in action for Spartans.

“So far I’ve had positive customer reactions. I know I’ll come across some challenges in the future – I’m used to it with playing football.

“I’d tell other women considering engineering to go for it.

“Never have any doubt that you can’t or shouldn’t be doing a job like this. We are just as capable.”

Openreach is aiming for at least 20% of its trainee engineer recruits to be women this year.

It also wants 50% of its external hires into management to be women by 2025.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]