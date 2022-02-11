Voyager: Perth-based cannabis oil firm acquires Fife-based rival from liquidation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth cannabis oil business has acquired a city rival for a four-figure sum after it went into liquidation.

Voyager, which also has stores in St Andrews, Dundee and Edinburgh, has acquired Fife firm Cannafull’s brands following the liquidation of its parent company.

The firm, set up in 2020 by Nick Tulloch, sells oils, soaps and ‘gummies’ made with cannabis extracts.

It is now known as VoyagerCann and will be Voyager’s skincare product creation and development division.

Over the coming months, Voyager will also re-launch Ascend Skincare, a luxury skincare brand.

At the time of its acquisition, the brand had developed three botanical facial serums, enhanced with natural, hemp-derived CBD.

Voyager plans to supplement this range with further products during 2022.

£9,000 purchase ‘very good value’

Mr Tulloch said: “Our new bespoke skincare manufacturing and product creation division is now up and running and trading as VoyagerCann.

“Initial discussions with previous customers, along with new contacts, have been very encouraging.

“They have been impressed with the enhanced service that VoyagerCann is now able to offer as part of Voyager.”

Mr Tulloch added initial responses have been positive.

He said VoyagerCann is currently in discussions with customers on an order book that, could have a value of over £50,000.

The chief executive said: “Concluding manufacturing and product development contracts is a detailed and time-consuming process.

“However, VoyagerCann’s initial prospective gross order book is already in excess of £50,000 in value.

“I believe this indicates that our original purchase price of £9,000 represented very good value.”

Voyager: Perth firm plans to recruit

Voyager will be presenting its VoyagerCann operations at the White Label Expo and the CBD Show.

Those take place in London in March and April, respectively.

Those, Mr Tulloch said will give the Perth business “further potential to meet and speak to many more prospective customers”.

He wants Voyager to become one of the leading developers of new CBD skincare products in the UK.

Last year, Voyager raised over £1 million in a crowdfunding campaign.

In June 2021, it started trading on the Aquis stock exchange.

The listing raised £400,000 and values the company at £5.4m.

Voyager currently employs 20 staff and plans two new roles in coming months.

The firm aims to work with local providers to create its products.

Its entire bath range is made in Perth and the Voyager coffee blend – also available in its stores – is roasted in the city.