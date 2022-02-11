Voyager: Perth-based cannabis oil firm acquires Fife-based rival from liquidation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Voyager: Perth-based cannabis oil firm acquires Fife-based rival from liquidation

By Gavin Harper
February 11 2022, 7.28am Updated: February 11 2022, 9.44am
Voyager founder and chief executive Nick Tulloch.
A Perth cannabis oil business has acquired a city rival for a four-figure sum after it went into liquidation.

Voyager, which also has stores in St Andrews, Dundee and Edinburgh, has acquired Fife firm Cannafull’s brands following the liquidation of its parent company.

The firm, set up in 2020 by Nick Tulloch, sells oils, soaps and ‘gummies’ made with cannabis extracts.

It is now known as VoyagerCann and will be Voyager’s skincare product creation and development division.

Over the coming months, Voyager will also re-launch Ascend Skincare, a luxury skincare brand.

At the time of its acquisition, the brand had developed three botanical facial serums, enhanced with natural, hemp-derived CBD.

Voyager plans to supplement this range with further products during 2022.

£9,000 purchase ‘very good value’

Mr Tulloch said: “Our new bespoke skincare manufacturing and product creation division is now up and running and trading as VoyagerCann.

“Initial discussions with previous customers, along with new contacts, have been very encouraging.

Voyager chief executive Nick Tulloch with the CBD firm’s products.

“They have been impressed with the enhanced service that VoyagerCann is now able to offer as part of Voyager.”

Mr Tulloch added initial responses have been positive.

He said VoyagerCann is currently in discussions with customers on an order book that, could have a value of over £50,000.

The chief executive said: “Concluding manufacturing and product development contracts is a detailed and time-consuming process.

“However, VoyagerCann’s initial prospective gross order book is already in excess of £50,000 in value.

“I believe this indicates that our original purchase price of £9,000 represented very good value.”

Voyager: Perth firm plans to recruit

Voyager will be presenting its VoyagerCann operations at the White Label Expo and the CBD Show.

Those take place in London in March and April, respectively.

Those, Mr Tulloch said will give the Perth business “further potential to meet and speak to many more prospective customers”.

He wants Voyager to become one of the leading developers of new CBD skincare products in the UK.

Last year, Voyager raised over £1 million in a crowdfunding campaign.

Voyager products.

In June 2021, it started trading on the Aquis stock exchange.

The listing raised £400,000 and values the company at £5.4m.

Voyager currently employs 20 staff and plans two new roles in coming months.

The firm aims to work with local providers to create its products.

Its entire bath range is made in Perth and the Voyager coffee blend  – also available in its stores – is roasted in the city.

