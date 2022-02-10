New jobs boost for Perth as historic Queens Hotel sold

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of Perth’s oldest hotels which was put up for sale last year for more than £1 million – has been bought, with new jobs to be created.

The Queens Hotel on Leonard Street closed its doors in March 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic saw lockdown measures introduced.

It was put on the market in April 2021, with an asking price of £1.25 million.

The 51-bedroom hotel reopened last June and has now has been bought by Seacare Hospitality Singapore and Compass Hospitality as a joint venture.

The Perth hotel is the 16th for the Compass Hospitality Group across the UK.

In 2017, it purchased The Queen’s Hotel in Dundee’s Nethergate in a multi-million-pound deal, also in partnership with Seacare Hospitality.

A thriving business pre-pandemic

The Queens Hotel occupies a commanding position just yards from Perth Railway Station and close to the South Inch park.

In addition to 51-bedrooms it has a lounge/bar, restaurant, conference rooms, function suite, pool and gym, car park and two garages.

In pre-pandemic times the hotel was a thriving business that was popular with both the business and tourist markets.

When the hotel was put up for sale, Graham & Sibbald documents showed historic turnover was in excess of £1.25 million.

A spokeswoman for Compass Hospitality said all staff would be transferring over.

A number of new jobs will also be created, though this number is still being established.

There are plans for renovation work at the hotel, which will remain under the Best Western franchise branding.

Queens Hotel a ‘great opportunity’ in Perth

Compass Hospitality chief executive Harmil Singh said: “Despite the worldwide pandemic and the affects that this has had upon the hospitality industry, we are still seeing opportunity and profitability in the UK market.

“We are looking optimistically towards our further expansion.”

Chye Teen Lim, chief executive of Seacare Hospitality, added: “We are pleased to once again be collaborating with Compass Hospitality, on this city centre hotel in the heart of Perth.

“It has provided us a great opportunity to further grow our portfolio of successful hotels within the UK.

“I am confident the Best Western Queens Hotel will be another profitable venture for us all.”