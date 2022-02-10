New jobs boost for Perth as historic Queens Hotel sold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New jobs boost for Perth as historic Queens Hotel sold

By Gavin Harper
February 10 2022, 6.14pm Updated: February 10 2022, 8.48pm
Queens Hotel, Perth.
One of Perth’s oldest hotels which was put up for sale last year for more than £1 million – has been bought, with new jobs to be created.

The Queens Hotel on Leonard Street closed its doors in March 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic saw lockdown measures introduced.

It was put on the market in April 2021, with an asking price of £1.25 million.

The 51-bedroom hotel reopened last June and has now has been bought by Seacare Hospitality Singapore and Compass Hospitality as a joint venture.

The Perth hotel is the 16th for the Compass Hospitality Group across the UK.

In 2017, it purchased The Queen’s Hotel in Dundee’s Nethergate in a multi-million-pound deal, also in partnership with Seacare Hospitality.

A thriving business pre-pandemic

The Queens Hotel occupies a commanding position just yards from Perth Railway Station and close to the South Inch park.

In addition to 51-bedrooms it has a lounge/bar, restaurant, conference rooms, function suite, pool and gym, car park and two garages.

In pre-pandemic times the hotel was a thriving business that was popular with both the business and tourist markets.

There are plans for a refurbishment of the Queens Hotel after its acquisition.

When the hotel was put up for sale, Graham & Sibbald documents showed historic turnover was in excess of £1.25 million.

A spokeswoman for Compass Hospitality said all staff would be transferring over.

A number of new jobs will also be created, though this number is still being established.

There are plans for renovation work at the hotel, which will remain under the Best Western franchise branding.

Queens Hotel a ‘great opportunity’ in Perth

Compass Hospitality chief executive Harmil Singh said: “Despite the worldwide pandemic and the affects that this has had upon the hospitality industry, we are still seeing opportunity and profitability in the UK market.

“We are looking optimistically towards our further expansion.”

The swimming pool at the Queens Hotel in Perth.

Chye Teen Lim, chief executive of Seacare Hospitality, added: “We are pleased to once again be collaborating with Compass Hospitality, on this city centre hotel in the heart of Perth.

“It has provided us a great opportunity to further grow our portfolio of successful hotels within the UK.

“I am confident the Best Western Queens Hotel will be another profitable venture for us all.”

