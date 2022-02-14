‘I wanted to do things my way’ – Former McGill director’s new Dundee firm reaches £2m sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘I wanted to do things my way’ – Former McGill director’s new Dundee firm reaches £2m sales

By Gavin Harper
February 14 2022, 7.11am
Nick McGill and Matthew McCallum, directors of Summit Facilities Services.
Nick McGill and Matthew McCallum, directors of Summit Facilities Services.

In 2019, more than 350 workers lost their jobs when Dundee building services firm McGill collapsed into administration.

McGill & Co was established in 1981 as a specialist building contractor.

The company appointed to oversee the administration, KPMG LLP said at the time difficult trading conditions and late payments by some customers forced the company into administration.

As a result, a total of 374 staff were made redundant.

McGill workers leaving the Apex Hotel after learning the company is entering administration.

But three years on, one of the long-time directors of the firm has bounced back with his own venture.

Nick McGill was a director of McGill’s facilities management division for nearly a decade to 2018.

His new venture, Summit Facilities Services, now has £2 million annual turnover.

‘The company got way too big’

He cited differences in the vision of the firm for the reason for stepping aside at McGill a year before it went into administration.

“I left before that, but it was a difficult time,” he said.

“With a family business, there was disagreements about the direction it was going in and strategies.

“It was obviously not in good health and I left in 2018 with a view to setting up my own business.

“The company just got way too big, the overheads were huge and they ran out of cash.

“It wasn’t the way I wanted to run a business, or something I wanted to have my name associated with.”

McGill was acquired by Broughty Ferry businessman Graeme Carling weeks after it fell into administration.

McGill headquarters in Harrison Road, Dundee.

After winning millions of pounds of work and making several acquisitions, the business now has more than 200 staff.

From redundancy to £2m turnover

Mr McGill and long-time colleague Matthew McCallum set up Summit Facilities Services in 2019.

The firm recorded £2 million turnover in the 12 months to September 2021.

It also acquired Tayside Automatic Doors in 2020.

Summit now has 20 employees – many of whom worked at McGill.

Nick said it was important to be a “valued local employer”.

Summit Facilities Services was set up in 2019 and now has £2m turnover.

He said: “We’re delighted that we have built up our workforce with fantastic, local tradespeople.

“Quite a lot of the people we’ve taken on – maybe 10 or 11 – were at McGill at some point before.

“We’ve both got good networks of people we’ve worked with before.

“We are also supporting the next generation, investing in the future of the business and the sector, by offering apprenticeships.”

‘We are well on our way’, Summit boss says

The Covid-19 pandemic has provided its own challenges, but Mr McGill said the firm’s success has been about being flexible.

“We got off to a great start in 2019,” he said.

“Following that, we really found our feet in providing the support that our customers needed to keep them going through a very difficult time.

“We feel like we made the right choice in naming the business back in 2019.

“Whether we’ve reached the peak remains to be seen, but with our amazing team and range of capabilities, we are definitely well on our way.”

Looking to the future, the co-founder doesn’t plan to grow the team to the size of workforce McGill took on, but hopes steady growth will be the way forward.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to business as usual,” Mr McGill said.

“We want to continue on at the same rate of growth,”

