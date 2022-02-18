Dundee sewing retreat to take over hotel with thread and fabric

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee sewing retreat to take over hotel with thread and fabric

By Maria Gran
February 18 2022, 7.18am Updated: February 18 2022, 9.03am
Sandra Cassidy of Sew Confident Dundee.
After nearly two years of teaching sewing online, a Dundee sewing tutor is planning a retreat to bring the community together again.

Sandra Cassidy, who runs Sew Confident Dundee from her Broughty Ferry studio, is getting ready to host sewers from Dundee and beyond in September.

She will not be inviting them to her studio, but rather a luxurious weekend of sewing and socialising at Malmaison.

After seeing the success of the Glasgow branch’s sewing retreats, Sandra decided to host one of her own.

As well as two full days of sewing, there will be a three-course meal, goodie bags and social events.

“There’ll be me and another tutor there to help and it’s two full days to get away from your family to focus on sewing,” Sandra laughs.

Sewing boom over lockdown

Sandra started running Sew Confident Dundee in 2018 after working freelance as a tutor for the business.

Sandra first started sewing when she had her first child eight years ago.

The Duncan of Jordanstone graduate has seven tutors who help her run sewing, knitting and crochet classes.

She hopes the retreat will bring the community closer together after taking on loads of new sewers during the pandemic.

“The community isn’t just Dundee or as far as Forfar anymore.

“It’s reached further and really brought more people together.”

Sew Confident has a range of classes, from beginners to dressmaking and sustainable sewing.

To date, Sew Confident Dundee has taught 1,200 locals to sew. Half of them joined during or after the first lockdown.

On top of that, a few hundred people from all over the country got involved in online activities over the pandemic.

Sew Confident in Dundee and beyond

Sandra’s sewing classes are about more than just learning how to sew, they are also about creating a community and being social.

Going into lockdown, the tutor feared her clients were going to miss meeting up.

She recalls: “We quickly realised everybody was going to miss that and needed it, because you’re stuck in your own house.

“It was a bit survival mode, but we were also trying to keep our customers happy, and they wanted projects.

Sew Confident also offers hand embroidery, knitting and crochet classes.

“We initially started to buy in stock to make kits, so people could buy craft kits or kits for face masks or hand embroidery.”

Face masks inspired a lot of new people to pick up sewing, as many tried to make them at home and wanted to learn more.

Taking her sewing classes online also proved to be a learning experience for Sandra.

Despite some initial struggles, online classes proved to be a great move.

“I prefer teaching in the studio and one to one, but when you don’t have that option you’ve got to adapt,” she says.

“It was a great way of introducing a whole lot of new people to the hobby and keeping everyone going.

“It took us into a wider audience beyond Dundee and sparked people’s interest in doing something for themselves and having time away from work or family to relax.”

Sew Confident retreat for everyone

While Sandra is back to holding classes and “sewcials” in her studio, she still runs some online classes for people further afield.

Sandra is glad she can have classes in her studio again.

For many of her clients she provided a lifeline throughout the pandemic.

“There’s definitely a few of our customers who have said ‘I don’t know what I would have done if I hadn’t found this hobby’,” she says.

“We’ve got a lot of people who were on their own completely and it kept them going.”

Now she hopes to meet as many of them as possible in September, as there are still clients she has yet to see in person.

Rather than business meetings, one of Malmaison’s conference rooms will be full of sewing machines and keen craftsters.

The tutor hopes the event will make more people see that sewing is for everyone.

“Sewing is growing, and people are realising it’s not a hobby for 60-year-old women.

“It’s a hobby for everyone, where you find time for and do something for yourself.”

