‘It’s insane’: Dundee designer’s delight at response to Natasha McKay’s Olympics dress

By Maria Gran
February 17 2022, 5.49pm Updated: February 17 2022, 10.26pm
Dundonian Jodi Easson designed Natasha McKay's ice skating costume for the Winter Olympics.
Dundee designer Jodi Easson gave up figure skating to pursue fashion, but a part of her still made it to the Olympics with Natasha McKay.

Over an 11-year career Jodi became both British and Scottish novice figure skating champion and junior Scottish champion.

To reach the top of the podium she had to surpass Natasha McKay, who just competed in the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The pair grew up as rivals on the rink, but great friends off the ice.

“We trained together and had the same coaches, Simon and Debi Briggs, so there was a rivalry there, but we were great friends,” she recalls.

Natasha McKay during her Olympic debut in the dress made by Jodi.

“There was never any awkward tension there, we got on really well.

“Skating’s a very competitive sport so rivalry is naturally part of it, but that’s good because that competitive energy pushes you to do better for yourself.”

Business started with Natasha McKay’s first dress

At age 18, Jodi was juggling an HND course in textiles while competing internationally.

She put the ice skates away to focus on her dream of becoming a fashion designer.

Jodi dreams of one day creating her own fashion line.

Thinking she was done with figure skating, she got an unusual request while taking a fashion degree at Heriot-Watt University.

“My coach Debi approached me asking if I would make a costume for Natasha,” she says.

“I’d never made a skating costume before and it sounded really exciting, so I said yes.

“That first costume I made, it’s probably still one of my favourites, because it holds so many great memories.

Jodi made her first ever figure skating costume for Natasha.

“It was the costume she wore when she won her first British Championship.

“It means quite a lot and ever since then she’s come to me for her dresses.”

Jodi Easson’s success grows

As Natasha’s success grew, so did Jodi’s. Other figure skaters began coming to her for their costumes.

The 28-year-old has fitted out British champions Luke Digby and Ana Vaipan-Law from Dundee and Irish champion Conor Stakelum.

She is also a part-time seamstress for Dundee designer Hayley Scanlan.

Irish skater Conor Stakelum is one of the few international skaters Jodi has designed for.

Each costume starts with a meeting where Jodi asks ‘what are you skating to?’.

“We get a feel for what they’re skating to, what they want, their ideas and colours.

“Some people are certain on what dress shape or colours they want, some people haven’t got a clue and leave it all up to me.

“We discuss what they want and what they’re comfortable in. As well as it looking nice, they have to feel great in it.”

Designing an Olympic dress

Most costumes are a mix of lycra, mesh and crystals. If it sparkles, Jodi’s done her job.

When designing Natasha’s Olympic dress, the pair came across the colour by accident in a fabric pack.

Natasha brought two costumes made by Jodi with her to Beijing.

Now the copper dress has been on the Olympic rink and viewed by millions across the world.

“It’s insane, I never expected to have my designs on a world stage like the Olympics,” says the designer.

“All credit should go to Natasha for her hard work and dedication, because that’s what’s got her there in the first place.

“I’m just incredibly thankful and honoured that she chose my designs to take along with her and including me as part of her team.”

