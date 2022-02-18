More than 60 Perth jobs available at Stagecoach recruitment day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 60 Perth jobs are available at a recruitment day held by Stagecoach next week.

The jobs are for the transport giant’s new contact centre that will open in Perth this spring.

Announced in August, it will be a one-stop phone and digital contact point.

It will mean Stagecoach customers have a seven day service with extended opening hours.

Several managers have already been recruited. Most of the jobs are for customer service advisor roles.

Stagecoach recruitment day details

As part of this recruitment drive, Stagecoach has appointed Julie Wilson as its head of customer service.

She said: “This is a positive step forward for Stagecoach and Perth.

“The national customer service centre will support the community by bringing local jobs for local people.

“It will provide an easier way for customers to contact us and with extended opening times which better suit the patterns of travel our customers make.”

The recruitment open day is on February 24, from noon to 6pm, at Stagecoach’s headquarters at 10 Dunkeld Road, Perth.

UK managing director Carla Stockton-Jones encourages people to find out more about the new jobs.

She says: “In our next milestone with the project, we are encouraging people to apply for these new roles which will be a great benefit to the community in our founding city of Perth.

“There is a huge opportunity to attract people to more sustainable public transport in the years ahead as national governments look to move to net zero.

“Delivering the best experience to every single customer is central to helping people switch from cars to public transport.”

National Express merger talks

The recruitment comes as National Express looks to acquire the Perth bus company.

The deal is under investigation by the UK’s competition watchdog.

The combined group’s headquarters is likely to be National Express’s current head office in Birmingham.

It would bring an end to more than 40 years of Stagecoach being run from Perth, since it was founded by siblings Sir Brian Souter and Dame Ann Gloag.

Sir Brian Souter is supporting the merger.

The firm is encouraging people to register their attendance at the recruitment day by emailing nadya@ccarecruitment.com.