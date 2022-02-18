More than 60 Perth jobs available at Stagecoach recruitment day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than 60 Perth jobs available at Stagecoach recruitment day

By Rob McLaren
February 18 2022, 11.55am Updated: February 18 2022, 12.02pm
Stagecoach is recruiting at a Perth event next week.
More than 60 Perth jobs are available at a recruitment day held by Stagecoach next week.

The jobs are for the transport giant’s new contact centre that will open in Perth this spring.

Announced in August, it will be a one-stop phone and digital contact point.

It will mean Stagecoach customers have a seven day service with extended opening hours.

Several managers have already been recruited. Most of the jobs are for customer service advisor roles.

Stagecoach recruitment day details

As part of this recruitment drive, Stagecoach has appointed Julie Wilson as its head of customer service.

She said: “This is a positive step forward for Stagecoach and Perth.

“The national customer service centre will support the community by bringing local jobs for local people.

Julie Wilson, head of customer service, Stagecoach.

“It will provide an easier way for customers to contact us and with extended opening times which better suit the patterns of travel our customers make.”

The recruitment open day is on February 24, from noon to 6pm, at Stagecoach’s headquarters at 10 Dunkeld Road, Perth.

UK managing director Carla Stockton-Jones encourages people to find out more about the new jobs.

She says: “In our next milestone with the project, we are encouraging people to apply for these new roles which will be a great benefit to the community in our founding city of Perth.

“There is a huge opportunity to attract people to more sustainable public transport in the years ahead as national governments look to move to net zero.

“Delivering the best experience to every single customer is central to helping people switch from cars to public transport.”

National Express merger talks

The recruitment comes as National Express looks to acquire the Perth bus company.

The deal is under investigation by the UK’s competition watchdog.

The combined group’s headquarters is likely to be National Express’s current head office in Birmingham.

Sir Brian Souter, Stagecoach co-founder.

It would bring an end to more than 40 years of Stagecoach being run from Perth, since it was founded by siblings Sir Brian Souter and Dame Ann Gloag.

Sir Brian Souter is supporting the merger.

The firm is encouraging people to register their attendance at the recruitment day by emailing nadya@ccarecruitment.com.

