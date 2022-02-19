Dundee Uni graduate who sold business for £294m returns to inspire students

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A medicine student who conquered the world of business will return to Dundee University to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Christopher McCann is the founder of Current Health, a wearable armband that uses artificial intelligence to monitor a patient’s health.

He developed the concept while studying at Dundee’s School of Medicine.

US-based technology retailer Best Buy acquired his company last year.

The deal is thought to be one of the largest of its kind, finalised at $400 million (£294m).

He will return to his alma mater on Wednesday February 23 to deliver the university’s annual public lecture in entrepreneurship.

The entrepreneur will detail his transition from the Ninewells classroom to corporate boardroom.

Dundee University entrepreneurship week

Head of the university’s Centre for Entrepreneurship Brian McNicoll said: “Many people can identify a business opportunity, but few have the confidence to follow it through.

“During his studies, Christopher quickly realised that both patients and healthcare providers could benefit from advances in wearable technology.

“Current Health allows patients to recuperate outside of hospital, while still allowing medical providers to monitor their condition.

“It was a bold concept, but by showing faith in his original idea Christopher is now helping many more patients than he could ever have wished to as a doctor.

“He perfectly embodies the entrepreneurial spirit we champion here at the university and his lecture will be fascinating for anyone interested in entering the world of business.”

The annual public lecture in entrepreneurship is one of the University’s annual entrepreneurship week events, which runs from February 21 to 25.

Last year’s lecture was held by illustrator Johanna Basford, now an ambassador for the university.

Organised by the university’s Centre for Entrepreneurship, the event is now in its sixth year.

It includes a host of lectures and workshops for anybody interested in the world of enterprise.

The week will culminate in the final of this year’s Venture competition.

Budding entrepreneurs from across the university community will compete for funds from a £44,000 prize pot to start their business.

The annual public lecture in entrepreneurship takes place online from on February 23. Free tickets can be booked online.