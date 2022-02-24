Spotlight on cHeRries Awards: See the Excellent HR manager finalists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Spotlight on cHeRries Awards: See the Excellent HR manager finalists

By Kelly Wilson
February 24 2022, 6.00am
Top L-R Claire Morrice, Lynn Birse & Sarah McCarvel
Top L-R Claire Morrice, Lynn Birse & Sarah McCarvel

The shortlist of exceptional HR managers tipped to take home one of the industry’s most prestigious gongs has been revealed.

Judges for the cHeRries Awards have whittled down a list of HR managers who, in the past 12 months, have made a clear and measurable impact on the organisation as part of the HR team or sole HR professional.

The Excellent HR Manager award, sponsored by activpayroll, will be one of several awards handed out at a glittering ceremony celebrating excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

This year’s awards ceremony, in association with Mattioli Woods, will be held at P&J Live, on March 24.

Twenty two individuals, teams and employers have been selected to go forward to the awards night celebrating successes and examples of excellence in the fields of human resources, recruitment and training in Scotland.

There are eight categories in all.

The shortlist for Excellent HR Manager are: Claire Morrice of Sodexo, Lynn Birse of Dolphin Drilling and Sarah McCarvel from LifeScan Scotland.

Claire Morrice

Ms Morrice joined Sodexo in November 2020 and was recently promoted to the position of human resources business partner supporting Sodexo’s Energy and Resources segment.

Claire Morrice.

She has more than 20 years of HR experience gained primarily from the oil and gas industry and has a particular interest in the areas of employee engagement, talent management and diversity and inclusion.

Lynn Birse

Fellow finalist Ms Birse has been with Dolphin Drilling for nearly eight years, initially joining as the deputy HR manager and was then promoted to her current role as HR manager in November 2019.

Ms Birse has worked in HR all of her working career of 22 years, entering the industry as a personal assistant for a large catering company.

Lynn Birse.

She has spent the majority of her career working in the oil and gas industry, however, did spend a period of time working at the former Grampian Police.

Sarah McCarvel

Ms McCarvel is the HR lead UK at healthcare firm LifeScan Scotland, with more than 10 years’ experience.

She has a demonstrated history of working in the medical device manufacturing industry along with experience working with the public sector.

Sarah McCarvel.

Ms McCarvel is currently studying towards MSc in human resources management from University of the Highlands and Islands, due to complete next month.

cHeRries conference – tickets available

Before the awards ceremony, the cHeRries conference in association with Mattioli Woods will take place.

It will feature a number of guest speakers including Scottish Paralympian Samantha Kinghorn.

There will be five sessions held throughout the day and the event will be hosted by experienced HR consultant and cHeRries judge, Sylvia Halkerston.

An exhibition will also be held throughout the day giving guest the chance to network with other HR professionals.

The event will run from 8.30am-4pm and lunch will be provided.

Tickets can be purchased at www.cherriesconference.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]