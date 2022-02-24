Amazon: Fife worker urges others to sign up as 1,500 apprenticeships created

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Amazon: Fife worker urges others to sign up as 1,500 apprenticeships created

By Gavin Harper
February 24 2022, 7.14am
Amazon Dunfermline worker John Aitken is urging others to take up apprenticeships.
Amazon Dunfermline worker John Aitken is urging others to take up apprenticeships.

An apprentice who works at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Dunfermline is encouraging others to follow in his footsteps.

John Aitken joined the online retail giant on a chartered management degree apprenticeship.

Now he is urging others to take advantage of 1,500 new jobs launched by Amazon through 40 apprenticeship schemes.

John, who worked as a performer on a cruise ship prior to joining Amazon, said: “I’m so pleased to have found a career that I love just as much as performing.

John Aitken in the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dunfermline.

“On Amazon’s apprenticeship scheme I have a supportive team behind me, modules to study that interest me and the opportunity to gain practical hands-on experience.

“I would encourage everyone to apply – you don’t know what your potential is until you give it a shot.”

Last year, the firm grew its permanent UK workforce by 25,000 people to more than 70,000 across the UK.

About 2,000 of those work in Dunfermline – the largest fulfilment centre in Scotland.

Amazon has invested over £32 billion in the UK since 2010.

Apprenticeships ‘key’ amid skills shortages

UK country manager John Boumphrey said: “After the success of last year’s programme, we are pleased to be expanding to new regions across the UK and in new disciplines like corporate responsibility and sustainability.

“Amidst a backdrop of skills shortages across the country, apprenticeships are key to equipping people with the skills they need to progress in the modern labour market.”

Recruitment has now started for more than 40 different schemes, from engineering to broadcast production, creative digital design to warehouse team leaders and health, safety and environment technicians.

John Aitken took up an apprenticeship with Amazon after working as a performer on cruise ships.

This year, Amazon is also launching a new apprenticeship programme focusing on environmental, social and corporate governance.

New apprenticeship schemes available include publishing, retailing, marketing and many more.

Over 500 new apprenticeships will be offered to existing employees. Amazon will also be working to provide apprenticeship opportunities to military families.

More than 1,000 apprentices currently taking part in Amazon’s apprenticeship programme, while over 500 Amazon employees have already completed apprenticeships.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]