Amazon: Fife worker urges others to sign up as 1,500 apprenticeships created

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An apprentice who works at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Dunfermline is encouraging others to follow in his footsteps.

John Aitken joined the online retail giant on a chartered management degree apprenticeship.

Now he is urging others to take advantage of 1,500 new jobs launched by Amazon through 40 apprenticeship schemes.

John, who worked as a performer on a cruise ship prior to joining Amazon, said: “I’m so pleased to have found a career that I love just as much as performing.

“On Amazon’s apprenticeship scheme I have a supportive team behind me, modules to study that interest me and the opportunity to gain practical hands-on experience.

“I would encourage everyone to apply – you don’t know what your potential is until you give it a shot.”

Last year, the firm grew its permanent UK workforce by 25,000 people to more than 70,000 across the UK.

About 2,000 of those work in Dunfermline – the largest fulfilment centre in Scotland.

Amazon has invested over £32 billion in the UK since 2010.

Apprenticeships ‘key’ amid skills shortages

UK country manager John Boumphrey said: “After the success of last year’s programme, we are pleased to be expanding to new regions across the UK and in new disciplines like corporate responsibility and sustainability.

“Amidst a backdrop of skills shortages across the country, apprenticeships are key to equipping people with the skills they need to progress in the modern labour market.”

Recruitment has now started for more than 40 different schemes, from engineering to broadcast production, creative digital design to warehouse team leaders and health, safety and environment technicians.

This year, Amazon is also launching a new apprenticeship programme focusing on environmental, social and corporate governance.

New apprenticeship schemes available include publishing, retailing, marketing and many more.

Over 500 new apprenticeships will be offered to existing employees. Amazon will also be working to provide apprenticeship opportunities to military families.

More than 1,000 apprentices currently taking part in Amazon’s apprenticeship programme, while over 500 Amazon employees have already completed apprenticeships.