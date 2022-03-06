Milnathort business plans for expansion as turnover grows to £125,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Milnathort business plans for expansion as turnover grows to £125,000

By Ian Forsyth
March 6 2022, 8.44am
Nik Plevan, who runs Milnathort-based eTalent.


A Milnathort entrepreneur is planning more growth for his online psychometric testing venture.

Managing director Nik Plevan founded eTalent to give businesses access to an effective recruitment tool.

Mr Plevan’s venture, set up in 2009, includes personality and behavioural profiling.

At the time, he was representing several US assessment companies in the UK and selling personality and behaviour assessments for development, training and recruitment.

Mr Plevan said: “The assessment market business model was, and largely still is, based on a cost-per-assessment basis.

“This is quite lucrative for suppliers, but expensive for customers – especially in recruitment.

Nik Plevan set up eTalent in 2009.

“Therefore, because of the cost and the way assessments are administered, they are seen as a second or third-tier screening tool.

“This means often the best candidates can be overlooked because they’re rejected at an earlier stage.

“I saw an opportunity for a software tool where every applicant is assessed on personality and behaviour within an online process, and all on a flat-fee, unlimited use, pricing model.”

eTalent’s turnover up to £125,000

The business turned over £25,000 in its first year, and that had increased to £125,000 in the latest financial year.

There are only two eTalent employees currently, as every other part of the venture is outsourced or sub-contracted.

The company now has around 65 customers, from multinationals to small firms.

Mr Plevan added: “I do a fair bit of work with franchisees.

Nik Plevan’s firm eTalent aims to give businesses access to an effective recruitment tool.

“They find eTalent helps reduce churn costs by identifying people with the right attitude for their jobs.

“One of our clients, a Costa Coffee franchisee with 52 branches, saved at least £90,000 in staff turnover costs in just seven months.

“I was named the recruitment partner of choice for TaxAssist Accountants, a UK-wide accountancy firm with more than 410 offices.”

Expansion plans for Milnathort business

Mr Plevan is targeting big expansion for eTalent in annual turnover and customer numbers in the years ahead.

He added: “We doubled our turnover in the last 12 months, so in five years I’d expect our turnover to be somewhere in the £2 million to £5 million bracket, with 200 to 300 customers.”

Mr Plevan said the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the business.

The Milnathort entrepreneur wants to continue to grow the business

He explained: “We were able to scale down quickly, as well as respond very quickly when some of our clients needed to recruit quickly.

“For example, one of our clients is an Edinburgh-based recycling business who were looking for drivers.

“At one point they had received more than 750 applications from mostly-unsuitable people. We helped them find the best-suited in minutes.”

Mr Plevan sees the continued growth in franchising as a major opportunity for eTalent.

He believes there are opportunities in helping franchisees recruit staff, as well as helping recruit franchisees.

“We are also continuing our geographical expansion, both in Europe as well as Australia and the Far East.”

