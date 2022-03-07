Plans for £1m investment after takeover of Perthshire caravan park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plans for £1m investment after takeover of Perthshire caravan park

By Gavin Harper
March 7 2022, 7.28am Updated: March 7 2022, 9.06am
Verdant Leisure chief executive Graham Hodgson.
The new owners of a Perthshire caravan park have revealed plans to invest £1 million in the site.

Ballintuim Caravan Park has been acquired by Verdant Leisure, bringing the group’s portfolio across the UK to 14 parks.

The company plans to make the seven-figure investment over the next two years.

It said the money would go towards adding additional pitches and “general park improvements”.

In February, the group revealed plans for 300 holiday homes on an 80-acre site at the former Gowrie Quarry.

The group plans to make a £10m investment on that site between Stanley and Luncarty.

Pears Partnership Capital backed Verdant in December 2021, when it outlined its growth strategy to create a national group.

The group also runs Erigmore Leisure Park near Birnam.

The 13-acre Ballintuim Caravan Park, near Blairgowrie, offers holiday home ownership with spectacular views of the local countryside.

The park is in Strathardle Glen with its many stunning walks including the Cateran Trail – a 60-mile walk through the heart of Scotland.

Increased demand across Perthshire

Verdant Leisure chief executive Graham Hodgson said: “Ballintuim is a beautiful park and a perfect fit.

“Following our acquisition of Erigmore in 2020, we have seen increased demand for holiday home ownership in Perthshire.

“We are excited to further expand our portfolio in the region. Ballintuim will bring a further 127 ownership pitches to the wider group.

“With additional investment in the park planned, we are sure Ballintuim will be the ideal choice for those seeking an idyllic holiday home location.”

Operating partner at Pears Partnership Capital Mark Harper said the recent acquisitions in Perthshire “perfectly complement” Verdant Leisure’s existing portfolio.

Mr Harper added: “We look forward to seeing the parks develop through long-term investment.

“The market is currently full of opportunity. We are glad to support Verdant’s growth through further strategic acquisitions.”

Verdant Leisure was founded in September 2010 following a management buy-in of Dunham Leisure Limited, owners of Pease Bay and Thurston Manor Leisure parks in South East Scotland.

