Plans for £1m investment after takeover of Perthshire caravan park

The new owners of a Perthshire caravan park have revealed plans to invest £1 million in the site.

Ballintuim Caravan Park has been acquired by Verdant Leisure, bringing the group’s portfolio across the UK to 14 parks.

The company plans to make the seven-figure investment over the next two years.

It said the money would go towards adding additional pitches and “general park improvements”.

In February, the group revealed plans for 300 holiday homes on an 80-acre site at the former Gowrie Quarry.

The group plans to make a £10m investment on that site between Stanley and Luncarty.

Pears Partnership Capital backed Verdant in December 2021, when it outlined its growth strategy to create a national group.

The group also runs Erigmore Leisure Park near Birnam.

The 13-acre Ballintuim Caravan Park, near Blairgowrie, offers holiday home ownership with spectacular views of the local countryside.

The park is in Strathardle Glen with its many stunning walks including the Cateran Trail – a 60-mile walk through the heart of Scotland.

Increased demand across Perthshire

Verdant Leisure chief executive Graham Hodgson said: “Ballintuim is a beautiful park and a perfect fit.

“Following our acquisition of Erigmore in 2020, we have seen increased demand for holiday home ownership in Perthshire.

“We are excited to further expand our portfolio in the region. Ballintuim will bring a further 127 ownership pitches to the wider group.

“With additional investment in the park planned, we are sure Ballintuim will be the ideal choice for those seeking an idyllic holiday home location.”

Verdant Leisure has today, 3rd March 2022, announced the acquisition of Ballintuim Caravan Park in Perthshire. The purchase will bring Verdant Leisure’s portfolio to 14 parks and marks the company’s 4th acquisition in three months. pic.twitter.com/xfdfDTvxNZ — Verdant Leisure (@verdantleisure) March 3, 2022

Operating partner at Pears Partnership Capital Mark Harper said the recent acquisitions in Perthshire “perfectly complement” Verdant Leisure’s existing portfolio.

Mr Harper added: “We look forward to seeing the parks develop through long-term investment.

“The market is currently full of opportunity. We are glad to support Verdant’s growth through further strategic acquisitions.”

Verdant Leisure was founded in September 2010 following a management buy-in of Dunham Leisure Limited, owners of Pease Bay and Thurston Manor Leisure parks in South East Scotland.