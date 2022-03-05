MSIP: New tenant to create jobs at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new tenant has moved in to the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc bringing the total number of jobs at the site to 115.

HGP (Scotland) Ltd is the latest company to set up at the innovation park.

The firm has developed a turnkey climate tech solution for the decarbonisation of carbon intensive industries, to help achieve net zero targets.

Its novel solution – an integrated hydrogen and methanation enhancement system – will generate green hydrogen which combines with industrial waste CO2 to create biomethane.

The solution aims to reduce emissions and reliance on fossil fuels.

Second tenant in new building at MSIP

HGP (Scotland) chief executive Geoff Carragher is pleased to be a part of the MSIP community.

The firm will create nine jobs initially.

Mr Carragher said there were already plans to “significantly increase the workforce” over the next five years.

He said: “The innovation park is already attracting some successful low carbon technology companies.

“This is a fantastic initiative, we fully endorse MSIP and welcome the support of Michelin, Scottish Enterprise, and Dundee City Council.

“Critically for us, MSIP has the space to accommodate the growth of our business.”

HGP (Scotland) is the second tenant to move into the recently completed Fulhame Building at MSIP.

It is one of the first manufacturing companies at the park, with others to join in the coming weeks.

This brings the total number of jobs now based at MSIP to 115.

HGP (Scotland) ‘perfect fit’ for MSIP

MSIP chief executive Greig Coull said HGP (Scotland) is a “perfect fit” for the former Michelin tyre factory site.

He added: “We already recognise that green hydrogen technology will be essential to the decarbonisation of industry and achievement of net zero.

“The technology HGP (Scotland) has developed will enable green hydrogen to be more accessible to those that can utilise it.

“This will reduce carbon emissions and ultimately tackle climate change.

“Having a company that specialises in green hydrogen technology located at the innovation park is a great addition to the growing tenant community here.”

MSIP is a joint venture between Michelin, Dundee City Council and Scottish Enterprise.

It aims to drive growth and diversity in the Scottish economy whilst addressing the global climate emergency.

As well as space for businesses, it will have an innovation hub and a skills academy offering training on site.