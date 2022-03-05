MSIP: New tenant to create jobs at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

MSIP: New tenant to create jobs at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc

By Maria Gran
March 5 2022, 12.01am
MSIP chief executive Greig Coull and HGP (Scotland) chief executive Geoff Carragher signing the lease.
MSIP chief executive Greig Coull and HGP (Scotland) chief executive Geoff Carragher signing the lease.

A new tenant has moved in to the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc bringing the total number of jobs at the site to 115.

HGP (Scotland) Ltd is the latest company to set up at the innovation park.

The firm has developed a turnkey climate tech solution for the decarbonisation of carbon intensive industries, to help achieve net zero targets.

Its novel solution – an integrated hydrogen and methanation enhancement system – will generate green hydrogen which combines with industrial waste CO2 to create biomethane.

The solution aims to reduce emissions and reliance on fossil fuels.

Second tenant in new building at MSIP

HGP (Scotland) chief executive Geoff Carragher is pleased to be a part of the MSIP community.

The firm will create nine jobs initially.

Mr Carragher said there were already plans to “significantly increase the workforce” over the next five years.

He said: “The innovation park is already attracting some successful low carbon technology companies.

“This is a fantastic initiative, we fully endorse MSIP and welcome the support of Michelin, Scottish Enterprise, and Dundee City Council.

Greig Coull and Colin McIlraith from MSIP hand the keys over to Patrick and Geoff Carragher at HGP (Scotland) Ltd.

“Critically for us, MSIP has the space to accommodate the growth of our business.”

HGP (Scotland) is the second tenant to move into the recently completed Fulhame Building at MSIP.

It is one of the first manufacturing companies at the park, with others to join in the coming weeks.

This brings the total number of jobs now based at MSIP to 115.

HGP (Scotland) ‘perfect fit’ for MSIP

MSIP chief executive Greig Coull said HGP (Scotland) is a “perfect fit” for the former Michelin tyre factory site.

He added: “We already recognise that green hydrogen technology will be essential to the decarbonisation of industry and achievement of net zero.

“The technology HGP (Scotland) has developed will enable green hydrogen to be more accessible to those that can utilise it.

The MSIP site on Baldovie Road, Dundee.

“This will reduce carbon emissions and ultimately tackle climate change.

“Having a company that specialises in green hydrogen technology located at the innovation park is a great addition to the growing tenant community here.”

MSIP is a joint venture between Michelin, Dundee City Council and Scottish Enterprise.

It aims to drive growth and diversity in the Scottish economy whilst addressing the global climate emergency.

As well as space for businesses, it will have an innovation hub and a skills academy offering training on site.

