Excitement builds for Courier Business Conference on energy transition

Excitement is building for this week’s Courier Business Conference, which focuses on the energy transition.

Hundreds of people are attending the free virtual event, which takes place on Thursday.

The third Courier conference is held in association with Henderson Loggie and Energy Voice and supported by Dundee and Angus College and University of Dundee.

The event will start with a keynote speech from Sir Ian Wood, chair of the Energy Transition Zone.

Deirdre Michie, chief executive of OEUK (Offshore Energies UK) will also make a presentation.

Energy debate

The conference will have two sessions as well as networking opportunities.

The first session will focus on the energy transition.

Chaired by Energy Voice editor Allister Thomas, panellists include:

David Webster, director of energy at Forth Ports

Natalie Coupar, communications director of OEUK

Maggie McGinlay, chief executive of Energy Transition Zone.

The interactive sessions will see panellists take questions from the online audience.

Ms McGinlay said: “The Courier Business Conference takes place at a crucial milestone in Scotland’s energy transition journey.

“Scotland is blessed with a vast array of natural assets that, if harnessed the right way, means we can become globally recognised for high-value manufacturing, research, development and deployment of offshore wind, green hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

“I’m looking forward to discussing the challenges to be overcome and the opportunities we must pursue in our efforts to meet this ambition.”

‘Challenges and opportunities’ to be discussed

The afternoon session, moderated by The Courier’s transport and environment team leader Peter John Meiklem, will consider net zero transport.

The panellists include:

Sarah Petrie, innovation director at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP)

Simon Hewitt, principal of Dundee & Angus College

David Beeton, founder and chief executive of Urban Foresight

Tim Allan, founding director of Motor Fuel Group

Kimberley Thomson, partner and head of tax at Henderson Loggie

Ms Thomson said: “Scotland has ambitious targets to reduce transport carbon emissions, for the benefit of our environment, our people and our future sustainability. It should be a great discussion.”

Mr Hewitt adds: “The conference is a great opportunity to bring leaders from all sectors across our region together to explore what the transition to net zero really means for them.”

For the full event programme and to register for the free event visit www.thecourierbusinessconference.com