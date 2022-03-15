Excitement builds for Courier Business Conference on energy transition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Excitement builds for Courier Business Conference on energy transition

By Rob McLaren
March 15 2022, 5.58am Updated: March 15 2022, 9.04am
The Courier Business Conference will focus on the energy transition.
The Courier Business Conference will focus on the energy transition.

Excitement is building for this week’s Courier Business Conference, which focuses on the energy transition.

Hundreds of people are attending the free virtual event, which takes place on Thursday.

The third Courier conference is held in association with Henderson Loggie and Energy Voice and supported by Dundee and Angus College and University of Dundee.

The event will start with a keynote speech from Sir Ian Wood, chair of the Energy Transition Zone.

Deirdre Michie, chief executive of OEUK (Offshore Energies UK) will also make a presentation.

Energy debate

The conference will have two sessions as well as networking opportunities.

The first session will focus on the energy transition.

Chaired by Energy Voice editor Allister Thomas, panellists include:

David Webster, director of energy at Forth Ports

Natalie Coupar, communications director of OEUK

Maggie McGinlay, chief executive of Energy Transition Zone.

The interactive sessions will see panellists take questions from the online audience.

Forth Ports director of energy David Webster.

Ms McGinlay said: “The Courier Business Conference takes place at a crucial milestone in Scotland’s energy transition journey.

“Scotland is blessed with a vast array of natural assets that, if harnessed the right way, means we can become globally recognised for high-value manufacturing, research, development and deployment of offshore wind, green hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

“I’m looking forward to discussing the challenges to be overcome and the opportunities we must pursue in our efforts to meet this ambition.”

‘Challenges and opportunities’ to be discussed

The afternoon session, moderated by The Courier’s transport and environment team leader Peter John Meiklem, will consider net zero transport.

The panellists include:

Sarah Petrie, innovation director at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP)

Simon Hewitt, principal of Dundee & Angus College

David Beeton, founder and chief executive of Urban Foresight

Tim Allan, founding director of Motor Fuel Group

Kimberley Thomson, partner and head of tax at Henderson Loggie

Ms Thomson said: “Scotland has ambitious targets to reduce transport carbon emissions, for the benefit of our environment, our people and our future sustainability. It should be a great discussion.”

Simon Hewitt, principal of Dundee and Angus College.

Mr Hewitt adds: “The conference is a great opportunity to bring leaders from all sectors across our region together to explore what the transition to net zero really means for them.”

For the full event programme and to register for the free event visit www.thecourierbusinessconference.com

