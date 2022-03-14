Heal Physiotherapy: Dundee firm adds staff for new private healthcare clinic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A growing Tayside physiotherapy practice has launched a new private healthcare clinic.

Heal Physiotherapy has treated more than 25,000 patients since its launch in 2004.

Now the business, which has premises in Dundee and St Andrews has created Heal Health.

It will offer local access to orthopaedic consultants without long waiting lists.

It sees the clinic’s team expand with the addition of four leading orthopaedic surgeons – Arpit Jariwala, Manhal Nassif, Stephen Dalgleish and Graeme Nicol.

Heal’s team has grown to 22 and it is also recruiting further administrative support.

A one-stop shop

The new orthopaedic offering, combined with Heal’s existing services, transitions the clinic into a fully integrated service, supporting patients’ recovery journeys from initial consultation to rehabilitation.

Heal Health, which will operate from Dudhope Street in Dundee, is accessible to anyone wishing to bypass waiting lists, with no need to see a GP first.

The clinic is able to examine, diagnose, provide expert treatment and rehabilitate patients all under one roof.

The clinics offer consultations, advice and steroid joint injections. MRI and CT scans can also be arranged privately with Heal at a university facility located at Ninewells.

The consultants will also use surrounding hospitals’ operating theatres where they have existing practising privilege agreements.

Combining these specialists and Heal’s existing team of physiotherapists gives each patient a bespoke treatment plan.

A ‘comprehensive’ service with Heal Physiotherapy

Services are accessible to a vast catchment area including Tayside, Fife, Perthshire and Angus.

This will, bosses hope, eliminate the need for patients to travel great distances to access experts.

Sally Kiddie, director and physiotherapist at Heal, said, “We’ve seen patients in the clinic who have had to travel to Glasgow and beyond for orthopaedic consultations.

“The last two years have compounded the problems often experienced when trying to access specialists.

“When someone is in pain, the idea of travelling any distance is daunting.

“Heal’s private healthcare option is essential to ensure patients in the area can access expert opinions and assessment as efficiently as possible.

“By adding Heal Health clinics, we’re offering patients a comprehensive multi-service.

“it means we have the structure to help patients who are suffering quickly, and streamline their care journey.”