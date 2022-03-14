Heal Physiotherapy: Dundee firm adds staff for new private healthcare clinic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Heal Physiotherapy: Dundee firm adds staff for new private healthcare clinic

By Gavin Harper
March 14 2022, 5.57am Updated: March 14 2022, 9.08am
Lynne Falconer and Sally Kiddie of Heal Physiotherapy in Dundee.

A growing Tayside physiotherapy practice has launched a new private healthcare clinic.

Heal Physiotherapy has treated more than 25,000 patients since its launch in 2004.

Now the business, which has premises in Dundee and St Andrews has created Heal Health.

It will offer local access to orthopaedic consultants without long waiting lists.

It sees the clinic’s team expand with the addition of four leading orthopaedic surgeons – Arpit Jariwala, Manhal Nassif, Stephen Dalgleish and Graeme Nicol.

Heal’s team has grown to 22 and it is also recruiting further administrative support.

A one-stop shop

The new orthopaedic offering, combined with Heal’s existing services, transitions the clinic into a fully integrated service, supporting patients’ recovery journeys from initial consultation to rehabilitation.

Heal Health, which will operate from Dudhope Street in Dundee, is accessible to anyone wishing to bypass waiting lists, with no need to see a GP first.

The clinic is able to examine, diagnose, provide expert treatment and rehabilitate patients all under one roof.

Lynne Falconer and Sally Kiddie, owners of Heal Physiotherapy.

The clinics offer consultations, advice and steroid joint injections. MRI and CT scans can also be arranged privately with Heal at a university facility located at Ninewells.

The consultants will also use surrounding hospitals’ operating theatres where they have existing practising privilege agreements.

Combining these specialists and Heal’s existing team of physiotherapists gives each patient a bespoke treatment plan.

A ‘comprehensive’ service with Heal Physiotherapy

Services are accessible to a vast catchment area including Tayside, Fife, Perthshire and Angus.

This will, bosses hope, eliminate the need for patients to travel great distances to access experts.

Sally Kiddie, director and physiotherapist at Heal, said, “We’ve seen patients in the clinic who have had to travel to Glasgow and beyond for orthopaedic consultations.

“The last two years have compounded the problems often experienced when trying to access specialists.

“When someone is in pain, the idea of travelling any distance is daunting.

“Heal’s private healthcare option is essential to ensure patients in the area can access expert opinions and assessment as efficiently as possible.

“By adding Heal Health clinics, we’re offering patients a comprehensive multi-service.

“it means we have the structure to help patients who are suffering quickly, and streamline their care journey.”

