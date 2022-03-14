Three years on from McGill rescue, Dundee firm’s owner Graeme Carling says £20m ambition met

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When Dundee building firm McGill went into administration in February 2019, nearly 400 workers lost their jobs.

After almost 40 years in the city, the future of the firm was very much in doubt.

Stepping up to purchase the company was Dundee businessman Graeme Carling, best known for being one of Scotland’s largest private landlords.

He invested around £1 million to purchase the McGill name, Dundee headquarters and equipment.

Shortly after his acquisition and with only a handful of staff, Mr Carling set out his bold ambition to bring McGill back.

His plan was to create a company of around 200 staff with revenues of £20m a year.

Three years to the day since his acquisition, he can proudly say he has achieved that goal.

McGill £20m ambition met

Mr Carling said: “Although the past three years have been tough, we’ve done what we said we would.

“Today I am reflecting on the scale of our achievements as the business is now operating at the level we targeted 36 months ago.

“McGill is back doing what it does best, delivering domestic and commercial refurbishment and fit out work for private and public sector clients across Scotland.

“We are also proudly supporting many local charities, groups, and causes.”

McGill has made several acquisitions, including Angus-based Alliance Electrical and Glasgow-based central heating firm Saltire Facilities Management.

The McDougall Group followed in August 2021 and Cupar-based Kingdom Gas Services to its roster last September.

McGill staff adapt to uncertainty

Today, McGill has 250 directly employed staff and multi-million-pound contracts all over Scotland.

The £20m sales have been achieved despite operating under Covid-restrictions at various stages.

McGill chief executive Errol Lawrie said: “Looking back, I’m hugely proud of what we have achieved.

“The first lockdown especially was a big blow. However, the challenges our team had already faced, in reviving McGill after administration stood us in good stead.

“We were used to making decisions quickly and having to adapt to uncertainty.

“I believe it made us better equipped than most to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.”

Decarbonisation focus

The senior team said McGill had secured work for the next four years.

Another main focus is playing a part in decarbonisation projects.

Chief operating officer Douglas Smith adds: “The UK Government is set to spend over £40 billion on decarbonisation projects.

“McGill has pivoted to focus on renewables and energy efficiency works.

“We have already delivered many large-scale public-sector jobs that have reduced the carbon footprint of buildings across Scotland.”

McGill is owned by Mr Carling’s investment group United Capital. He is targeting more acquisitions to grow the group to £500m turnover by 2024.

Mr Carling and his wife Leanne recently pledged £1m to charity.