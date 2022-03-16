‘Brechin needs this’: New market finds success attracting visitors and raising charity funds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After living in Brechin for two years, Glen Grant realised the town needs its own market.

While Glen knew of a local farmer’s market, he wanted to create something even bigger.

In December, the first Brechin Muckle Market went ahead with 25 stalls.

At the latest “Mad Mid-March Muckle Market” 45 local businesses took part.

The founder says the market has been well received in the town.

“I think Brechin needed something like this,” Glen says.

“These things can be slow to take off, but it seems to be gathering pace now.”

Brechin Muckle Market plans

The Brechin Muckle Market started off at the railway before moving to the Mechanics Institute on St Mary Street.

There are now over 70 different vendors on the books for the markets.

Each Brechin Muckle Market lasts two days and does not follow a set schedule.

“We’ve got the markets dotted around the month rather than being the first or the second weekend,” Glen explains.

“Since we’re not set on the same weekend of the month, it doesn’t clash with other local markets.

“It means that if vendors have committed to other markets they can still make ours, so there is a good selection of stalls to choose from.”

Each market also has its own theme, such as Christmas or Valentine’s.

The next will be an Easter market on April 9 and 10, and there are plans for summer sun, Guy Fawkes and jubilee markets too.

Supporting local businesses and charities

With more than 70 different stall holders, the Brechin Muckle Market can offer a wide variety of local goods.

From tea and coffee by Broughty Blends and Bean Pedaling to dog attire from Collar & Fleece, and lots of treats from Fudge & Fancies, JoJo’s Bakes and others.

TikTok sensation Buzzy Beeutiful also brought their beeswax wraps to Brechin.

There are also knitted goods, art, candles, flowers, soap, hampers and local food and drink.

Each week the market features a stall holder on its Facebook page.

As well as stalls, the market hosts a tombola, coconut shy and tin can alley.

The proceeds, along with a £5 fee from stallholders, cover the cost of hosting the market.

Any extra money gets donated to local causes such as charities or projects that will benefit the community.

The March market raised £106 for the Dalhousie Centre, a day centre for older people in the town.

With three markets done, organiser Glen hopes the word will spread outside of Brechin.

“I hope it becomes really popular and that people come from far and wide to see.

“Ultimately, the plan is that when people visit Brechin they come to the market and they take a wander about.

“It is a beautiful place, it’s like a movie set.”