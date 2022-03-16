‘Brechin needs this’: New market finds success attracting visitors and raising charity funds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Brechin needs this’: New market finds success attracting visitors and raising charity funds

By Maria Gran
March 16 2022, 5.59am Updated: March 16 2022, 9.45am
Glen Grant, organiser of the Brechin Muckle Market.
After living in Brechin for two years, Glen Grant realised the town needs its own market.

While Glen knew of a local farmer’s market, he wanted to create something even bigger.

In December, the first Brechin Muckle Market went ahead with 25 stalls.

At the latest “Mad Mid-March Muckle Market” 45 local businesses took part.

The founder says the market has been well received in the town.

“I think Brechin needed something like this,” Glen says.

“These things can be slow to take off, but it seems to be gathering pace now.”

Brechin Muckle Market plans

The Brechin Muckle Market started off at the railway before moving to the Mechanics Institute on St Mary Street.

There are now over 70 different vendors on the books for the markets.

Stalls were up on both Saturday and Sunday for the Brechin Muckle Market.

Each Brechin Muckle Market lasts two days and does not follow a set schedule.

“We’ve got the markets dotted around the month rather than being the first or the second weekend,” Glen explains.

“Since we’re not set on the same weekend of the month, it doesn’t clash with other local markets.

“It means that if vendors have committed to other markets they can still make ours, so there is a good selection of stalls to choose from.”

One-year-old Lulu Murray is very excited to get her balloon dinosaur.

Each market also has its own theme, such as Christmas or Valentine’s.

The next will be an Easter market on April 9 and 10, and there are plans for summer sun, Guy Fawkes and jubilee markets too.

Supporting local businesses and charities

With more than 70 different stall holders, the Brechin Muckle Market can offer a wide variety of local goods.

From tea and coffee by Broughty Blends and Bean Pedaling to dog attire from Collar & Fleece, and lots of treats from Fudge & Fancies, JoJo’s Bakes and others.

Jodi Davidson of Jojo’s Bakes showing off her chocolate fudge cake.

TikTok sensation Buzzy Beeutiful also brought their beeswax wraps to Brechin.

There are also knitted goods, art, candles, flowers, soap, hampers and local food and drink.

Each week the market features a stall holder on its Facebook page.

As well as stalls, the market hosts a tombola, coconut shy and tin can alley.

The proceeds, along with a £5 fee from stallholders, cover the cost of hosting the market.

The Mad Mid-March Brechin Muckle Market attracted visitors from Brechin and beyond.

Any extra money gets donated to local causes such as charities or projects that will benefit the community.

The March market raised £106 for the Dalhousie Centre, a day centre for older people in the town.

With three markets done, organiser Glen hopes the word will spread outside of Brechin.

“I hope it becomes really popular and that people come from far and wide to see.

“Ultimately, the plan is that when people visit Brechin they come to the market and they take a wander about.

“It is a beautiful place, it’s like a movie set.”

