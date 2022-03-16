cHeRries conference – Paralympian to inspire attendees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
cHeRries conference – Paralympian to inspire attendees

By Kelly Wilson
March 16 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 16 2022, 9.00am
Sammi Kinghorn guest speaker at cHeRries conference
Sammi Kinghorn guest speaker at cHeRries conference

Attendees at next weeks upcoming cHeRries conference are to hear from Scottish Paralympian Samantha Kinghorn who will give her insight on the importance of resilience.

Motivational speaker Ms Kinghorn is to deliver the final session of the day where she will touch on mental strength in the face of adversity and how you keep going when times are tough.

The event, in association with Mattioli Woods, will be held at P&J Live on March 24.

The day will be split into five sessions and hosted by the highly experienced HR consultant and cHeRries judge, Sylvia Halkerston.

The informative sessions will have three main themes that are core to the practice of successful HR: Relations, Retentions and Resilience.

Paralympian the “epitome” of resilience

Ms Kinghorn will deliver the final session of the day which will run from 15.00-16.00.

In the inspiring afternoon session, you will hear how she did it and what kept her going motivated during the huge challenges she faced.

When she was 14 years old, Ms Kinghorn suffered a horror accident on her family’s farm in the Scottish Borders, leaving her with a serious spinal injury and unable to walk.

Confined to a wheelchair, the teenager never let her disability get in her way.

Great Britain’s Samantha Kinghorn with her bronze medal after the Women’s 400m T53 Final during day seven of the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships at London Stadium.  Simon Cooper/PA Wire.

Spurred on by her physiotherapist, Ms Kinghorn discovered a new sport – wheelchair racing – and she excelled in this, after coming second in her first event, the London Mini Marathon.

She has achieved many accolades including making her Paralympic debut for Team GB in Rio 2016, becoming double World Champion in the 100m and 200m in 2017, and she is also the current world record holder for over 200m.

Q&A opportunity

After a morning of guest speakers, the afternoon event will kick off with an engaging panel discussion for session four from 13.00 – 13.45.

There will be an opportunity for attendees to pose questions to the expert panel, expand on some of the points raised in the morning sessions, and open up new conversations about the issues that affect delegates’ organisations most.

One of the conference speakers Louise Lang

The 45-minute session will be chaired by experienced business consultant and cHeRries judge, Sylvia Halkerston.

The interactive discussion will feature all of the morning speakers including Burness Paull partner Andrew Knight, Mattioli Woods employee benefits team director Sean Westwood, Burness Paull inclusion and wellbeing manager Emma Smith, Lindsay & Lang co-founder and director Louise Lang, Absoft HR director, Keith Davidson and Mattioli Woods employee benefits consultant (healthcare) Ed Watling.

Engaging sessions throughout the day

In the first session of the conference, Relations, sponsored by Burness Paull, participants will hear from Mr Knight a partner in the legal firm’s employment team from 09.15 -10.00.

In the uplifting second session, Retention, speakers will tell attendees how the workplace can be supported to appreciate and value diverse aspects of the workforce.

Speaking will be Ms Smith & Mr Westwood between 10-15 – 11.00.

It’s followed by the third session, sponsored by Lindsay & Lang, on the theme of Resilience which runs 11:15 – noon.

It will explore the importance of perseverance and fortitude as we navigate through the ongoing pandemic.

Speaking will be Ms Lang, Mr Watling and Mr Davidson.

Tickets now available

This year’s conference will be held at P&J Live, on March 24, and will be followed by the glittering cHeRries Awards in the evening.

The pick of the crop have been unveiled as 22 individuals, teams and employers have been selected to go forward as finalists to the awards night.

An exhibition will also be held throughout the day giving guests the chance to network with other HR professionals.

The event will run from 8.30am-4pm and lunch will be provided.

Tickets can be purchased at www.cherriesconference.co.uk

