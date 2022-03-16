cHeRries conference – Paralympian to inspire attendees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Attendees at next weeks upcoming cHeRries conference are to hear from Scottish Paralympian Samantha Kinghorn who will give her insight on the importance of resilience.

Motivational speaker Ms Kinghorn is to deliver the final session of the day where she will touch on mental strength in the face of adversity and how you keep going when times are tough.

The event, in association with Mattioli Woods, will be held at P&J Live on March 24.

The day will be split into five sessions and hosted by the highly experienced HR consultant and cHeRries judge, Sylvia Halkerston.

The informative sessions will have three main themes that are core to the practice of successful HR: Relations, Retentions and Resilience.

Paralympian the “epitome” of resilience

Ms Kinghorn will deliver the final session of the day which will run from 15.00-16.00.

In the inspiring afternoon session, you will hear how she did it and what kept her going motivated during the huge challenges she faced.

When she was 14 years old, Ms Kinghorn suffered a horror accident on her family’s farm in the Scottish Borders, leaving her with a serious spinal injury and unable to walk.

Confined to a wheelchair, the teenager never let her disability get in her way.

Spurred on by her physiotherapist, Ms Kinghorn discovered a new sport – wheelchair racing – and she excelled in this, after coming second in her first event, the London Mini Marathon.

She has achieved many accolades including making her Paralympic debut for Team GB in Rio 2016, becoming double World Champion in the 100m and 200m in 2017, and she is also the current world record holder for over 200m.

Q&A opportunity

After a morning of guest speakers, the afternoon event will kick off with an engaging panel discussion for session four from 13.00 – 13.45.

There will be an opportunity for attendees to pose questions to the expert panel, expand on some of the points raised in the morning sessions, and open up new conversations about the issues that affect delegates’ organisations most.

The 45-minute session will be chaired by experienced business consultant and cHeRries judge, Sylvia Halkerston.

The interactive discussion will feature all of the morning speakers including Burness Paull partner Andrew Knight, Mattioli Woods employee benefits team director Sean Westwood, Burness Paull inclusion and wellbeing manager Emma Smith, Lindsay & Lang co-founder and director Louise Lang, Absoft HR director, Keith Davidson and Mattioli Woods employee benefits consultant (healthcare) Ed Watling.

Engaging sessions throughout the day

In the first session of the conference, Relations, sponsored by Burness Paull, participants will hear from Mr Knight a partner in the legal firm’s employment team from 09.15 -10.00.

In the uplifting second session, Retention, speakers will tell attendees how the workplace can be supported to appreciate and value diverse aspects of the workforce.

Speaking will be Ms Smith & Mr Westwood between 10-15 – 11.00.

It’s followed by the third session, sponsored by Lindsay & Lang, on the theme of Resilience which runs 11:15 – noon.

It will explore the importance of perseverance and fortitude as we navigate through the ongoing pandemic.

Speaking will be Ms Lang, Mr Watling and Mr Davidson.

Tickets now available

This year’s conference will be held at P&J Live, on March 24, and will be followed by the glittering cHeRries Awards in the evening.

The pick of the crop have been unveiled as 22 individuals, teams and employers have been selected to go forward as finalists to the awards night.

An exhibition will also be held throughout the day giving guests the chance to network with other HR professionals.

The event will run from 8.30am-4pm and lunch will be provided.

Tickets can be purchased at www.cherriesconference.co.uk