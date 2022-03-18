11 positive business stories from Tayside and Fife including £3.1m deal and new Dundee Gift Card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
11 positive business stories from Tayside and Fife including £3.1m deal and new Dundee Gift Card

By Rob McLaren
March 18 2022, 2.11pm Updated: March 18 2022, 2.22pm
A weekly round up of positive business stories from Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife.
A weekly round up of positive business stories from Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife.

Welcome to Business Bites – a weekly round-up of positive business stories from Tayside and Fife.

From barbers to builders, stockbrokers to stallholders, we want to hear from you.

We want to celebrate the achievements of local businesses of all sizes whether that’s winning deals, adding staff, investing, adding products and services or inspiring progress.

For news, story ideas and tips, please contact The Courier’s business team at business@thecourier.co.uk

And don’t forget to sign up to our new daily business newsletter (sign up link under the main picture on this page).

1. A £3.1m deal for Deanestor

Dunfermline furniture and fit-out specialist Deanestor has won a £3.1 million deal.

It will manufacture and install bespoke kitchens and wardrobes for a new £80m build-to-rent neighbourhood in Glasgow developed by Moda Living.

Deanestor’s will provide 433 kitchens and 599 wardrobe sets for the high-tech studios and apartments.

Deanestor will provide hundreds of kitchens and wardrobes for Holland Park.

Ramsay McDonald, managing director of Deanestor Scotland, said: “We engaged with Robertson at the early pre-construction planning stages of this project.

“We look forward to starting on site and to completing the furniture and fitout works by Spring 2023.”

2. Thorntons takes on trainees

Thorntons, whose headquarters is in Dundee, has announced five new trainees will join the firm this March.

A further 12 trainees will join the expanding business in September.

Each year, hundreds of law students and graduates apply for a place on Thorntons’ traineeship programme. Successful candidates excel during that selection process.

Gemma Vear and Ellen Grant will join the private client team in Perth. Latasha Kirimbai joins the same team in Edinburgh.

Thorntons trainees Euan McLaughlan, Gemma Vear, Lesley Larg (managing partner), Andrew MacQueen, Latasha Kirimbai and Ellen Grant.

Andrew MacQueen joins the business law team and Euan McLaughlan becomes part of the residential property team in Dundee.

Lesley Larg, managing partner of Thorntons, said: “Trainees are key to our future success.

“Helping them gain a valuable breadth of experience to further develop their legal, business and client skills, is something we pride ourselves on.”

Thorntons announced last week that it will merge with Edinburgh-based Stuart & Stuart WS on April 1.

3. RS Robertson Financial Planning merger

A Cupar financial planning company has expanded to become one of the largest in Fife.

RS Robertson Financial Planning has gained one of Fife’s only chartered financial planners, Greg Mackie.

The RS Robertson Financial Planning team.

David Haddow, a financial planning consultant who ran his own business, also joins.

Meanwhile Kirsty Clark has been promoted to financial planning consultant and Beverley Christie has become operations director.

Gordon Laing, managing director of RS Robertson Financial Planning, said: “Our new appointments will allow us to build and reinforce our offering.”

4. Dundee Gift Card launch

A new local gift card to help boost tourism and support efforts to keep spending local will launch in Dundee.

More than 60 businesses are supporting the scheme.

Dundee Ice Arena, Camperdown Wildlife Centre and McManus Art Gallery & Museum and V&A Dundee will accept the gift card, which is a pre-paid Mastercard.

Perth tech firm Miconex is behind the programme. It runs 130 gift card programmes in the UK, including Perth and Kirkcaldy.

Miconex managing director Colin Munro.

Miconex managing director Colin Munro said: “If each Dundee household bought a £50 Dundee Gift Card, that would be over £3.5m locked into the city.

“There is huge potential to support local people, jobs and businesses at this vital stage in the recovery process.”

5. Lindsays appointments hat-trick

Legal firm and estate agency RSB Lindsays has made a hat-trick of new appointments  in Dundee.

Lawyer Sienna Sproson joins as an associate in the private client team, joining from Blackadders.

New Lindsays recruits Sienna Sproson, Andrew Anderson and Ellie Riddell.

Andrew Anderson has been promoted to property manager, having joined RSB Lindsays as a negotiator last July.

Ellie Riddell has been appointed as a property negotiator in the department.

RSB Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings said: “The development of our Dundee team is a real source of pride.

“It signals our growth ambitions for the region.”

6. Fishers holds masterclass

A group of hospitality industry apprentices had a masterclass in washing and ironing at Fishers in Cupar.

Scotland’s largest commercial laundry and textile rental business welcomed 12 trainees from a range of hospitality and tourism venues in and around Aberdeen.

Some of their visitors getting hands-on experience of ironing – Fishers style.

Fishers launders more than two million items a week at the height of Scotland’s tourist season.

7. Cellexus targets new markets

Dundee biotechnology firm Cellexus is gearing up for expansion with the appointment of Fiona Bellot as sales director.

Cellexus manufactures the CellMaker bioreactor system. It is used by scientists to scale up cell culture in their laboratories to develop new products and vaccines.

Cellexus sales director Fiona Bellot.

Fiona will lead Cellexus through a period of growth as they set their sights on new markets.

8. Babcock LGE win Maritime UK Award

Fife-based Babcock LGE (Liquid Gas Equipment) scooped the award for innovation at Maritime UK Awards.

It acknowledges the Rosyth company’s world-leading, cargo handling and fuel gas solutions to shipyards and shipowners.

Babcock LGE and Cavendish Nuclear (both part of Babcock International Group) at the Maritime UK Awards.

Neale Campbell, managing director of Babcock LGE, said: “This award is testament to the hard work and ambition of every member of the team.”

9. Abertay Uni degrees in Hong Kong

A professional training institute in Hong Kong is now able to award Abertay University degrees.

The Social Resources Development Institute (SRDI), will run the third year of the civil engineering degree programme in the country.

Abertay University in Dundee – but degrees are now also available in Hong Kong.

SRDI tutors will carry out the teaching with Abertay staff moderating their assessments.

Andrea Cameron, dean of the School of Applied Sciences, said: “This is a significant milestone in Abertay’s determination to expand our international connections.”

10. Dundee and Angus Chamber event

A Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce (DACC) event on March 24 will discuss sustainability.

The in-person event at the Chamber’s City Quay offices will hear about Dundee’s Net Zero commitment and the Circular Tayside charter.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander is among the speakers.

Faisal Ghani (SolarisKit), Alison Henderson (DACC) and Amber Farquhar (Circular Tayside).

The Little Green Larder, SolarisKit and Keep Scotland Beautiful will share their sustainability journeys.

Alison Henderson, DACC chief executive, said: “From climate positive gin to decarbonising transportation, we see so much growth in local businesses operating at the cutting edge of net zero business.”

People can register for the event here.

11. Perth Ambassadors Network meeting

Perth Ambassadors Network held an in-person event looking at businesses moving forward from COP26.

The Perth Ambassadors event’s panel members Thomas Glen, Morven Smith, Mike Robinson, Morwen Mands and John Ferguson.

Mr Robertson, who is also chair of Perth City Leadership Forum, hosted the event.

He said: “As the first Ambassador event for two years, it was hugely encouraging to see such a significant turnout of senior business leaders from across the area.”

