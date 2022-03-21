Jannettas Gelateria: Ice cream maker expands Fife operations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Andrews ice cream maker Jannettas Gelateria is expanding its operations to meet demand.

The family-run business produces ice cream in its South Street shop and Glenrothes facility.

It is now opening a new site at Queensway Technology and Business Park in Glenrothes to assist with production.

Huge demand for ice cream

Jannettas Gelateria has been producing gelato for 114 years and recently refurbished its St Andrews shop.

Managing director of Jannettas Gelateria Owen Hazel said: “The revamp of the St Andrews store has already seen an increase in footfall, with the queuing speed up by around 50%.

“And the Dundee shop on the waterfront has seen huge demand too, therefore, we need to increase production.

“We are a small, family-run business with our sights set on growth, but our expansion will be gradual as we’re also very focused on safeguarding what makes Jannettas so special: our people, our delicious products, and our high levels of customer service.”

The Dundee gelato shop opened in April last year.

Jannettas Gelateria expansion

The new 1,400 sq ft unit will be used solely for storage. This expansion has created two jobs, with more expected in the future.

Over the coming months, the ice cream maker plans to kit out its new unit, train new team members, increase production for its shops and gradually develop its wholesale reach.

The storage unit was secured with help from Fife Council Economic Development to support Jannettas Gelateria in expanding.

Mr Hazel said: “As an existing tenant of Fife Council’s Business Property Team it made sense to start there, and see what potential facilities they had available.

“We were so fortunate that they had one becoming vacant just across from our existing unit at Queensway 1 in Glenrothes.

“It was great timing, and the team made it extremely easy for us.”