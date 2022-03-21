Jannettas Gelateria: Ice cream maker expands Fife operations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Jannettas Gelateria: Ice cream maker expands Fife operations

By Maria Gran
March 21 2022, 4.46pm Updated: March 22 2022, 9.03am
Owen Hazel, owner of Jannettas Gelateria.
Owen Hazel, owner of Jannettas Gelateria.

St Andrews ice cream maker Jannettas Gelateria is expanding its operations to meet demand.

The family-run business produces ice cream in its South Street shop and Glenrothes facility.

It is now opening a new site at Queensway Technology and Business Park in Glenrothes to assist with production.

Huge demand for ice cream

Jannettas Gelateria has been producing gelato for 114 years and recently refurbished its St Andrews shop.

Managing director of Jannettas Gelateria Owen Hazel said: “The revamp of the St Andrews store has already seen an increase in footfall, with the queuing speed up by around 50%.

Managing director Owen Hazel in the refurbished St Andrews store.
Managing director Owen Hazel in the refurbished St Andrews store.

“And the Dundee shop on the waterfront has seen huge demand too, therefore, we need to increase production.

“We are a small, family-run business with our sights set on growth, but our expansion will be gradual as we’re also very focused on safeguarding what makes Jannettas so special: our people, our delicious products, and our high levels of customer service.”

The Dundee gelato shop opened in April last year.

Jannettas Gelateria expansion

The new 1,400 sq ft unit will be used solely for storage. This expansion has created two jobs, with more expected in the future.

Over the coming months, the ice cream maker plans to kit out its new unit, train new team members, increase production for its shops and gradually develop its wholesale reach.

The storage unit was secured with help from Fife Council Economic Development to support Jannettas Gelateria in expanding.

Mr Hazel said: “As an existing tenant of Fife Council’s Business Property Team it made sense to start there, and see what potential facilities they had available.

“We were so fortunate that they had one becoming vacant just across from our existing unit at Queensway 1 in Glenrothes.

“It was great timing, and the team made it extremely easy for us.”

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]