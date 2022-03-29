Fife gin firm founded with help from Ukraine raising £100,000 ‘for people who have lost everything’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife gin company was set up last year thanks to support from businesses in Ukraine.

Giorgio Cozzolino launched Old Tom Gin 1821 in the spring of 2021.

It was developed and launched with the help of two Ukrainian businesses, which have both gone out of business since the invasion by Russia.

After seeing the devastation in the country, Mr Cozzolino felt compelled to help.

Now he wants to raise £100,000 for Oxfam’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The St Andrews-based entrepreneur explained his gin brand‘s connections with Ukraine.

He said: “Our bottle was created by a Ukrainian designer and our labels are printed in Ukraine.

“Both companies have been destroyed.”

The businessman also revealed he is close to signing an agreement with a Ukrainian vodka producer.

He said: “Just one week before the war we nearly signed an agreement with vodka producer Nemiroff.”

Special edition Old Tom Gin bottle

Mr Cozzolino has pledged to donate £20 from every one of the special edition bottles sold to the Oxfam appeal.

The special edition bottle, of which 5,000 are in production, features a blue and yellow design to commemorate the Ukrainian flag.

Mr Cozzolino, originally from Italy, said: “My dream is for every pub in the UK and Italy to have one bottle on their shelves, to show that we stand with Ukraine.

“All we can do right now is to raise money for the people who have lost everything.

“The humanitarian situation in Ukraine is becoming more and more concerning by the day.

“Millions of people have either fled or are still within the country and are desperate for food, water and clothing.

“Having worked closely with several Ukrainian businesses in the development of Old Tom Gin, I wanted to find a way in which we could raise funds to support them.

“It seems fitting that we can raise funds through the very product they helped us create.”

At least 3 million people have fled their homes to escape conflict in Ukraine.

The profits received will help Oxfam and its partner organisations give people access to essential items.

Old Tom Gin providing ‘vital support’

Oxfam chief executive Danny Sriskandarajah said: “We’re very grateful to Old Tom’s Gin for its support for people fleeing devastating conflict in Ukraine.

“As humanitarian needs continue to grow, the money raised will help Oxfam and partner organisations in Eastern Europe.

“This will provide vital support to people who have already lost so much to stay warm, fed and healthy.”

Money raised will assist in organising 10 cars for Oxfam to make the journey to the Ukrainian borders.

Mr Cozzolino will join the two-day trip with Oxfam to help take refugees to Italy.

Alongside him will be translators and lawyers, to ease the visa registration process.

He said: “I left Italy when I was 16 and moved to Germany.

“I know how difficult it is to come to a new country without language knowledge.

“I wanted to find a way in which we could raise funds to support those who now themselves in desperate situations.”