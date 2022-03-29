Fife gin firm founded with help from Ukraine raising £100,000 ‘for people who have lost everything’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife gin firm founded with help from Ukraine raising £100,000 ‘for people who have lost everything’

By Paige Robinson
March 29 2022, 5.57am Updated: March 29 2022, 3.47pm
Old Tom Gin was set up in 2021 by Giorgio Cozzolino.
Old Tom Gin was set up in 2021 by Giorgio Cozzolino.

A Fife gin company was set up last year thanks to support from businesses in Ukraine.

Giorgio Cozzolino launched Old Tom Gin 1821 in the spring of 2021.

It was developed and launched with the help of two Ukrainian businesses, which have both gone out of business since the invasion by Russia.

After seeing the devastation in the country, Mr Cozzolino felt compelled to help.

Now he wants to raise £100,000 for Oxfam’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The St Andrews-based entrepreneur explained his gin brand‘s connections with Ukraine.

He said: “Our bottle was created by a Ukrainian designer and our labels are printed in Ukraine.

“Both companies have been destroyed.”

The businessman also revealed he is close to signing an agreement with a Ukrainian vodka producer.

He said: “Just one week before the war we nearly signed an agreement with vodka producer Nemiroff.”

Special edition Old Tom Gin bottle

Mr Cozzolino has pledged to donate £20 from every one of the special edition bottles sold to the Oxfam appeal.

The special edition bottle, of which 5,000 are in production, features a blue and yellow design to commemorate the Ukrainian flag.

Mr Cozzolino, originally from Italy, said: “My dream is for every pub in the UK and Italy to have one bottle on their shelves, to show that we stand with Ukraine.

The special bottle created by Old Tom Gin to help support Ukraine.
The special bottle created by Old Tom Gin.

“All we can do right now is to raise money for the people who have lost everything.

“The humanitarian situation in Ukraine is becoming more and more concerning by the day.

“Millions of people have either fled or are still within the country and are desperate for food, water and clothing.

“Having worked closely with several Ukrainian businesses in the development of Old Tom Gin, I wanted to find a way in which we could raise funds to support them.

“It seems fitting that we can raise funds through the very product they helped us create.”

At least 3 million people have fled their homes to escape conflict in Ukraine.

The profits received will help Oxfam and its partner organisations give people access to essential items.

Old Tom Gin providing ‘vital support’

Oxfam chief executive Danny Sriskandarajah said: “We’re very grateful to Old Tom’s Gin for its support for people fleeing devastating conflict in Ukraine.

“As humanitarian needs continue to grow, the money raised will help Oxfam and partner organisations in Eastern Europe.

“This will provide vital support to people who have already lost so much to stay warm, fed and healthy.”

Money raised will assist in organising 10 cars for Oxfam to make the journey to the Ukrainian borders.

At least three million people have fled their homes to escape conflict in Ukraine.
At least three million people have fled their homes to escape conflict in Ukraine.

Mr Cozzolino will join the two-day trip with Oxfam to help take refugees to Italy.

Alongside him will be translators and lawyers, to ease the visa registration process.

He said: “I left Italy when I was 16 and moved to Germany.

“I know how difficult it is to come to a new country without language knowledge.

“I wanted to find a way in which we could raise funds to support those who now themselves in desperate situations.”

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]