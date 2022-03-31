Sunnyside Estate: First homes in £100m Angus housing development completed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first homes at a £100m housing development in Montrose have been completed and handed over to Hillcrest Homes.

The 12 houses at Sunnyside Estate are the first properties completed in a first phase of 35 affordable homes.

Work on the £4.5m first phase was started in December 2019 in partnership with the Scottish Government, which contributed more than £2.6m towards the project.

The homes offer a range of property types within Sunnyside Royal Hospital’s former Water Tower.

There are one, two and three bedroom properties. Some are also wheelchair accessible.

Sunnyside Estate development continues

Director of Sunnyside Estate, David Stewart, said the handover of the homes marks the latest chapter in the development.

“What has been an unprecedented and particularly challenging time for us all in relation to the difficulties posed by the pandemic has made the achievement all the more satisfying,” he continued.

“We are proud of our local team who have worked extremely hard and diligently throughout this time to provide a high-quality residential development.

“The development continues to create and sustain local jobs, both directly and through the wider supply chain, benefiting companies around Angus and beyond.”

The second phase is already under way, which will deliver an additional 59 homes and is set to be completed in early 2024.

It also includes the renovation of the site’s former Ward Building into a number of apartments and terraced cottages.

Both phases of 94 homes in total will be for social rent.

Forming the centrepiece of the estate is the listed Mansion House, which will be converted into spacious apartments and townhouses.

Montrose community hub

Sunnyside Estate has donated part of Mansion House to Montrose Community Trust.

The trust will transform it into a multi-use space for the local community.

Montrose Community Trust chief executive Peter Davidson said: “We are extremely grateful to Sunnyside Estate for this donation.

“Together with a group of local volunteers we are now working to create a community hub that offers a range of facilities and services that can be enjoyed by all age groups.

“Consistent with our Trust’s other activities and projects, the aim is to create a hub that helps improve the physical and mental wellbeing of all who use it.”

The group of local volunteers consists of a diverse mix of individuals from professions including healthcare, elderly care, finance, legal, communications and marketing.

Plans are now under way to secure funding for the project with an anticipated opening in 2025.