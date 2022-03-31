Sunnyside Estate: First homes in £100m Angus housing development completed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sunnyside Estate: First homes in £100m Angus housing development completed

By Maria Gran
March 31 2022, 5.59am Updated: March 31 2022, 9.03am
Director of Sunnyside Estate David Stewart hands over the keys of 12 new affordable homes to Hillcrest Homes deputy chief executive Fiona Morrison.
Director of Sunnyside Estate David Stewart hands over the keys of 12 new affordable homes to Hillcrest Homes deputy chief executive Fiona Morrison.

The first homes at a £100m housing development in Montrose have been completed and handed over to Hillcrest Homes.

The 12 houses at Sunnyside Estate are the first properties completed in a first phase of 35 affordable homes.

Work on the £4.5m first phase was started in December 2019 in partnership with the Scottish Government, which contributed more than £2.6m towards the project.

The homes offer a range of property types within Sunnyside Royal Hospital’s former Water Tower.

There are one, two and three bedroom properties. Some are also wheelchair accessible.

Sunnyside Estate development continues

Director of Sunnyside Estate, David Stewart, said the handover of the homes marks the latest chapter in the development.

“What has been an unprecedented and particularly challenging time for us all in relation to the difficulties posed by the pandemic has made the achievement all the more satisfying,” he continued.

Former Sunnyside Royal Hospital near Montrose.

“We are proud of our local team who have worked extremely hard and diligently throughout this time to provide a high-quality residential development.

“The development continues to create and sustain local jobs, both directly and through the wider supply chain, benefiting companies around Angus and beyond.”

The second phase is already under way, which will deliver an additional 59 homes and is set to be completed in early 2024.

It also includes the renovation of the site’s former Ward Building into a number of apartments and terraced cottages.

Show home at Sunnyside Estate.

Both phases of 94 homes in total will be for social rent.

Forming the centrepiece of the estate is the listed Mansion House, which will be converted into spacious apartments and townhouses.

Montrose community hub

Sunnyside Estate has donated part of Mansion House to Montrose Community Trust.

The trust will transform it into a multi-use space for the local community.

Montrose Community Trust chief executive Peter Davidson said: “We are extremely grateful to Sunnyside Estate for this donation.

Plans for the community hub.

“Together with a group of local volunteers we are now working to create a community hub that offers a range of facilities and services that can be enjoyed by all age groups.

“Consistent with our Trust’s other activities and projects, the aim is to create a hub that helps improve the physical and mental wellbeing of all who use it.”

The group of local volunteers consists of a diverse mix of individuals from professions including healthcare, elderly care, finance, legal, communications and marketing.

Plans are now under way to secure funding for the project with an anticipated opening in 2025.

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]