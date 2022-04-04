Investment planned after Perthshire and Fife holiday park firm acquired

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Investment planned after Perthshire and Fife holiday park firm acquired

By Gavin Harper
April 4 2022, 5.45am Updated: April 4 2022, 10.33am
Loch Tay Highland Lodges.
Loch Tay Highland Lodges.

A holiday park operator that runs sites in Perthshire and Fife has been acquired by private equity firm, Limerston Capital.

Largo Leisure offers self-catering lodge, caravan and glamping holidays across four parks located in Letham Feus and Sauchope Links near Crail.

It also runs Braidhaugh Park and Loch Tay Highland Lodges in Perthshire.

The business was founded in 2003 by Rupert Barret.

The deal will see it strengthen Largo Leisure’s offer through “targeted investment and operational support”, the firm said.

Limerston Capital, which was set up in 2015, has also leisure industry veteran Andrew Howe as its executive chairman.

Mr Howe will work alongside the business’s current senior team to identify growth opportunities.

Investment and potential expansion plans

This will include investment into the parks’ properties, potential expansion of the sites and brand development.

In addition to Largo Leisure, Limerston Capital has signalled its intentions for further acquisitions, with a specific focus on individual or groups of smaller holiday parks across the UK.

Limerston Capital has appointed Andrew Howe as its executive chairman.
Limerston Capital has appointed Andrew Howe as its executive chairman.

Mr Howe said: “Largo Leisure has positioned its holiday parks as destination experiences, continually improving its sites to ensure a high end offer and attracting a premium demographic.

“Our ongoing focus on improving smaller parks will help to set us apart from competitors.

“With first-hand knowledge of the sector, I am excited to oversee the strategy of Largo Leisure.

“We have ambitious and enthusiastic plans.

“Crucial to this is retaining the character of the parks and exploring how we can better meet the needs of customers.”

Booming UK holiday market to continue

Joao Rosa, founding partner at Limerston Capital said the UK holiday market is continuing to grow.

He expects that trend to continue and for Largo Leisure, based in Edinburgh, to be able to tap into increased demand.

Mr Rosa said: “The UK domestic holiday market has continued to expand for several reasons.

“We expect this to continue as the cost of foreign travel rises and consumers look for options closer to home.

“The key for holiday park owners to build brand loyalty and secure growth is to find a point of differentiation and to consistently deliver.

“Largo Leisure is an excellent example of this.

“We are confident that with our support, Andrew and the team are best placed to drive it forward.”

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]