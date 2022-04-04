Investment planned after Perthshire and Fife holiday park firm acquired

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A holiday park operator that runs sites in Perthshire and Fife has been acquired by private equity firm, Limerston Capital.

Largo Leisure offers self-catering lodge, caravan and glamping holidays across four parks located in Letham Feus and Sauchope Links near Crail.

It also runs Braidhaugh Park and Loch Tay Highland Lodges in Perthshire.

The business was founded in 2003 by Rupert Barret.

The deal will see it strengthen Largo Leisure’s offer through “targeted investment and operational support”, the firm said.

Limerston Capital, which was set up in 2015, has also leisure industry veteran Andrew Howe as its executive chairman.

Mr Howe will work alongside the business’s current senior team to identify growth opportunities.

Investment and potential expansion plans

This will include investment into the parks’ properties, potential expansion of the sites and brand development.

In addition to Largo Leisure, Limerston Capital has signalled its intentions for further acquisitions, with a specific focus on individual or groups of smaller holiday parks across the UK.

Mr Howe said: “Largo Leisure has positioned its holiday parks as destination experiences, continually improving its sites to ensure a high end offer and attracting a premium demographic.

“Our ongoing focus on improving smaller parks will help to set us apart from competitors.

“With first-hand knowledge of the sector, I am excited to oversee the strategy of Largo Leisure.

“We have ambitious and enthusiastic plans.

“Crucial to this is retaining the character of the parks and exploring how we can better meet the needs of customers.”

Booming UK holiday market to continue

Joao Rosa, founding partner at Limerston Capital said the UK holiday market is continuing to grow.

He expects that trend to continue and for Largo Leisure, based in Edinburgh, to be able to tap into increased demand.

Mr Rosa said: “The UK domestic holiday market has continued to expand for several reasons.

“We expect this to continue as the cost of foreign travel rises and consumers look for options closer to home.

“The key for holiday park owners to build brand loyalty and secure growth is to find a point of differentiation and to consistently deliver.

“Largo Leisure is an excellent example of this.

“We are confident that with our support, Andrew and the team are best placed to drive it forward.”