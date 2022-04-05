Carnoustie homes plan which divided community rejected by Angus Council

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans for a major new housing development in Carnoustie have been rejected by Angus Council.

Kirkwood Homes, in conjunction with Angus Estates Ltd, had drawn up plans to expand the northern edge of the Angus town.

Initially it submitted plans for 62 homes on the greenfield site at Panbride Road.

The number of properties was cut to 60 after a public consultation, which was attended by more than 50 people, and discussions with Angus Council.

The proposals divided the community, with the council receiving 115 letters – 46 of which raised objections and 67 supported the application.

At a meeting of Angus Council, Kirkwood Homes land director Allan Rae said there had been “unprecendented and overwhelming support” from local residents.

Reasons for refusal

The application was recommended for refusal by council officers.

They said the proposed development was said to be outwith a “principal settlement” as set out in the local development plan.

It was decided there was sufficient land available within principal settlements for such a development.

The Kirkwood proposals would have resulted in the release of greenfield land for residential development,.

The local authority also said there were no “social, economic, environmental or operational considerations which confirm there is a need for the proposed development that cannot be met within a development boundary”.

The 3.6-hectare development would also have seen the loss of prime agricultural land.

And it did not “deliver a high design standard that contributes positively to the character and sense of place of the area.”

Councillor Gavin Nicol gave his support to the application.

However councillor David Cheape said it was “not enough” to say there is demand for housing to the east of the town.

“There’s ample housing opportunities within Carnoustie and outwith Carnoustie in south Angus and within the boundaries of the local development plan.”

Mr Cheape added the Kirkwood Homes site was not earmarked for residential development.

“Its time may come when a new development plan is written and agreed, but that is not for today,” he said, while backing plans to refuse the application.

Councillors unanimously agreed to refuse the application.

‘We are extremely disappointed’

Mr Rae said Kirkwood Homes is “extremely disappointed”.

He added: “We will review today’s discussion and the decision notice in detail once issued before deciding our next steps.”

Kirkwood Homes is the company behind the 250-home Balgillo Heights project north of Arbroath Road in Dundee.

Based in Sauchen, Aberdeenshire, it also has developments in Liff, Downfield and Hawkhill.

Last year managing director Colin Crombie said Dundee and Tayside are key areas of investment for the company.