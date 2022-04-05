Carnoustie homes plan which divided community rejected by Angus Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Carnoustie homes plan which divided community rejected by Angus Council

By Gavin Harper
April 5 2022, 12.29pm Updated: April 6 2022, 9.01am
Plans for 60 new homes in Carnoustie have been turned down.
Plans for a major new housing development in Carnoustie have been rejected by Angus Council.

Kirkwood Homes, in conjunction with Angus Estates Ltd, had drawn up plans to expand the northern edge of the Angus town.

Initially it submitted plans for 62 homes on the greenfield site at Panbride Road.

The number of properties was cut to 60 after a public consultation, which was attended by more than 50 people, and discussions with Angus Council.

The proposals divided the community, with the council receiving 115 letters – 46 of which raised objections and 67 supported the application.

At a meeting of Angus Council, Kirkwood Homes land director Allan Rae said there had been “unprecendented and overwhelming support” from local residents.

Reasons for refusal

The application was recommended for refusal by council officers.

They said the proposed development was said to be outwith a “principal settlement” as set out in the local development plan.

It was decided there was sufficient land available within principal settlements for such a development.

Artist's impression of the Kirkwood Homes development in Carnoustie.
The Kirkwood proposals would have resulted in the release of greenfield land for residential development,.

The local authority also said there were no “social, economic, environmental or operational considerations which confirm there is a need for the proposed development that cannot be met within a development boundary”.

The 3.6-hectare development would also have seen the loss of prime agricultural land.

And it did not “deliver a high design standard that contributes positively to the character and sense of place of the area.”

Councillor Gavin Nicol gave his support to the application.

However councillor David Cheape said it was “not enough” to say there is demand for housing to the east of the town.

“There’s ample housing opportunities within Carnoustie and outwith Carnoustie in south Angus and within the boundaries of the local development plan.”

Mr Cheape added the Kirkwood Homes site was not earmarked for residential development.

“Its time may come when a new development plan is written and agreed, but that is not for today,” he said, while backing plans to refuse the application.

Councillors unanimously agreed to refuse the application.

‘We are extremely disappointed’

Mr Rae said Kirkwood Homes is “extremely disappointed”.

He added: “We will review today’s discussion and the decision notice in detail once issued before deciding our next steps.”

A view of Carnoustie with the new development.
A view of Carnoustie, also showing the development site

Kirkwood Homes is the company behind the 250-home Balgillo Heights project north of Arbroath Road in Dundee.

Based in Sauchen, Aberdeenshire, it also has developments in Liff, Downfield and Hawkhill.

Last year managing director Colin Crombie said Dundee and Tayside are key areas of investment for the company.

