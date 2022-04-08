Dundee Arena: Plans for 10,000 capacity venue at waterfront an ‘amazing’ opportunity for city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee Arena: Plans for 10,000 capacity venue at waterfront an ‘amazing’ opportunity for city

By Gavin Harper
April 8 2022, 5.55am Updated: April 8 2022, 9.05am
Dundee Arena is being planned.

One of the UK’s biggest live music promoters believes plans for a 10,000-capacity arena at Dundee Waterfront presents an “amazing” opportunity for the city.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs has worked with some of the biggest names in music.

Her clients in a career spanning more than three decades have included Little Mix, Rita Ora, Westlife and Tom Jones.

She runs Liz Hobbs Group Ltd and is responsible for a string of hugely successful outdoor events staged in Slessor Gardens since 2017.

And Ms Doogan-Hobbs has given her backing to plans for a 10,000 capacity arena at Dundee waterfront.

In February, the blueprint for a £70 million arena was revealed.

Dundee Arena designs ‘very impressive’

Ms Doogan-Hobbs said: “I’ve seen the designs and they look very impressive.

“They offer an amazing opportunity for Dundee, not just as a live music venue, but also as another step in developing the city’s cultural infrastructure.

“The 10,000-capacity arena is well pitched. The smaller capacity of Caird Hall is a great space with a fine reputation and pedigree.

Dundee Arena would hold up to 10,000 people over two levels.

“I hope both venues work together collaboratively to complement and enhance a wider cultural offering for both residents and visitors to the city”.

Plans from Wilson and Gunn Architects show the venue would use the existing Mecca Bingo site in Nethergate.

It would sweep round to use ‘site 2’ in the Dundee Waterfront plan.

This site is currently a temporary car park in Yeaman Shore, in front of the Thorntons law offices and opposite Malmaison Hotel.

Ms Doogan-Hobbs will bring Simply Red and Paloma Faith to Dundee later this year.

She added: “Dundee is a beautiful and fast developing area.

“When we began events in Slessor Gardens, it really opened our eyes to the city’s potential.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs.

“We are proud to have played our part in transforming the city’s entertainment scene.

“The arena has the potential to be the next stage in bringing all year-round live music to the city.”

Dundee Arena could take four or five years

On the ground level of the arena there would be room for 3,000 seats or 4,500 standing.

The upper levels will be seated and cater to a further 5,500 people.

As well as the arena, the plans detail a 70-room hotel, restaurants and bars.

It is estimated it could take four to five years to go through planning to the end of construction.

Ms Doogan-Hobbs added: “The development will be a catalyst for job creation, not only those directly created in the venue but also within the local hospitality sector.

“In the time we have been promoting shows in Dundee we have witnessed significant development of the city.

“We have been hugely impressed with the city council’s commitment to social and economic regeneration.

“The V&A and the Waterfront development have been hugely successful.”

Hotel boss ‘really excited’ by arena plans

Scott Harper, chief operating officer of hotel brand Malmaison, has also welcomed the proposals.

He said: “We’re really excited at the prospect of this new arena development for Dundee.

“Having a venue that accommodates up to 10,000 for events will have a huge impact on the city.

“It will really help drive visitor numbers, as well as improve awareness of the destination and the great things the city has to offer.”

The venue’s capacity would be in line with the SSEC in Glasgow and only behind P&J Live in Aberdeen (15,000 capacity) and The Hydro in Glasgow (13,000) in Scotland.

Architect Kenny Stephen said economic benefits to the city could be similar to the impact of The Hydro.

Dundee Arena with a hotel attached and restaurant below an elevated walkway.

That arena brings around two million people and £450m of revenue to Glasgow each year.

Meanwhile, a different group is planning an esports arena – with a capacity of around 3,500 – on another waterfront site, next to Slessor Gardens.

