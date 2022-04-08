Dundee Arena: Plans for 10,000 capacity venue at waterfront an ‘amazing’ opportunity for city

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the UK’s biggest live music promoters believes plans for a 10,000-capacity arena at Dundee Waterfront presents an “amazing” opportunity for the city.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs has worked with some of the biggest names in music.

Her clients in a career spanning more than three decades have included Little Mix, Rita Ora, Westlife and Tom Jones.

She runs Liz Hobbs Group Ltd and is responsible for a string of hugely successful outdoor events staged in Slessor Gardens since 2017.

And Ms Doogan-Hobbs has given her backing to plans for a 10,000 capacity arena at Dundee waterfront.

In February, the blueprint for a £70 million arena was revealed.

Dundee Arena designs ‘very impressive’

Ms Doogan-Hobbs said: “I’ve seen the designs and they look very impressive.

“They offer an amazing opportunity for Dundee, not just as a live music venue, but also as another step in developing the city’s cultural infrastructure.

“The 10,000-capacity arena is well pitched. The smaller capacity of Caird Hall is a great space with a fine reputation and pedigree.

“I hope both venues work together collaboratively to complement and enhance a wider cultural offering for both residents and visitors to the city”.

Plans from Wilson and Gunn Architects show the venue would use the existing Mecca Bingo site in Nethergate.

It would sweep round to use ‘site 2’ in the Dundee Waterfront plan.

This site is currently a temporary car park in Yeaman Shore, in front of the Thorntons law offices and opposite Malmaison Hotel.

Ms Doogan-Hobbs will bring Simply Red and Paloma Faith to Dundee later this year.

She added: “Dundee is a beautiful and fast developing area.

“When we began events in Slessor Gardens, it really opened our eyes to the city’s potential.

“We are proud to have played our part in transforming the city’s entertainment scene.

“The arena has the potential to be the next stage in bringing all year-round live music to the city.”

Dundee Arena could take four or five years

On the ground level of the arena there would be room for 3,000 seats or 4,500 standing.

The upper levels will be seated and cater to a further 5,500 people.

As well as the arena, the plans detail a 70-room hotel, restaurants and bars.

It is estimated it could take four to five years to go through planning to the end of construction.

Ms Doogan-Hobbs added: “The development will be a catalyst for job creation, not only those directly created in the venue but also within the local hospitality sector.

“In the time we have been promoting shows in Dundee we have witnessed significant development of the city.

“We have been hugely impressed with the city council’s commitment to social and economic regeneration.

“The V&A and the Waterfront development have been hugely successful.”

Hotel boss ‘really excited’ by arena plans

Scott Harper, chief operating officer of hotel brand Malmaison, has also welcomed the proposals.

He said: “We’re really excited at the prospect of this new arena development for Dundee.

“Having a venue that accommodates up to 10,000 for events will have a huge impact on the city.

“It will really help drive visitor numbers, as well as improve awareness of the destination and the great things the city has to offer.”

The venue’s capacity would be in line with the SSEC in Glasgow and only behind P&J Live in Aberdeen (15,000 capacity) and The Hydro in Glasgow (13,000) in Scotland.

Architect Kenny Stephen said economic benefits to the city could be similar to the impact of The Hydro.

That arena brings around two million people and £450m of revenue to Glasgow each year.

Meanwhile, a different group is planning an esports arena – with a capacity of around 3,500 – on another waterfront site, next to Slessor Gardens.