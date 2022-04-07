Fife care firm invests £30k to transform education with new model

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fife care firm invests £30k to transform education with new model

By Maria Gran
April 7 2022, 4.37pm
Pebbles headquarters in Dunfermline.
A Fife-based therapeutic care provider for young people is investing £30,000 to transform education with new learning model.

Dunfermline firm Pebbles has developed Adapt Learning, a dynamic and inclusive approach that looks to deliver a five-part curriculum.

Its five areas of focus are academic, enrichment, engagement and social, emotional and mental health.

Adapt Learning aims to help pupils who have had interrupted learning or negative perceptions of education due to their past.

The model will initially be available to children accommodated in Pebbles’ homes in Scotland and its Muirkirk and Dunfermline schools.

Expansion to Cumbria and Yorkshire is planned for April and September.

Varied Pebbles timetable

By the end of 2022, every young person in Pebbles’ care will have the opportunity to access Adapt Learning.

Pebbles head of education Richard Graveling said: “Elements of what has become Adapt Learning came about through necessity during lockdown.

“Through monthly tracking of wellbeing indicators and levels of skills development, we identified improved outcomes and accelerated progress through blended learning.

Pebbles head of education Richard Graveling.

“Using this data, we were able to develop and pilot five learning pathways and the adapted approach has led to improved outcomes for most of our learners.”

A typical timetable will focus on three sessions per day, split into core skills development, themed learning and enrichment activities, and vocational skills development.

This could see pupils study English language and maths, then take part in Prince’s Trust Activity and equine therapy.

There is even the opportunity to volunteer in the community, speech and language therapy and yoga for trauma.

New IT equipment aids learning

In order to successfully roll out the new model, Pebbles has invested in IT equipment and resources.

It will provide laptops for all pupils and is increasing the number of tablets in its homes to support remote activities.

Pebbles is based in Dunfermline with homes across Scotland and the north of England.

Pebbles has also invested in software which allows tasks to be allocated to pupils when they are not in school.

This also assists with pupils’ personal development.

Mr Graveling said: “Therapeutic approaches are very much at the centre of Adapt Learning and that is not always the case when it comes to education.

“We have built in cognitive behaviour therapy and a range of other therapies specific to individuals as an integrated part of the curriculum, completing more traditional learning in the process.”

