Fife care firm invests £30k to transform education with new model

A Fife-based therapeutic care provider for young people is investing £30,000 to transform education with new learning model.

Dunfermline firm Pebbles has developed Adapt Learning, a dynamic and inclusive approach that looks to deliver a five-part curriculum.

Its five areas of focus are academic, enrichment, engagement and social, emotional and mental health.

Adapt Learning aims to help pupils who have had interrupted learning or negative perceptions of education due to their past.

The model will initially be available to children accommodated in Pebbles’ homes in Scotland and its Muirkirk and Dunfermline schools.

Expansion to Cumbria and Yorkshire is planned for April and September.

Varied Pebbles timetable

By the end of 2022, every young person in Pebbles’ care will have the opportunity to access Adapt Learning.

Pebbles head of education Richard Graveling said: “Elements of what has become Adapt Learning came about through necessity during lockdown.

“Through monthly tracking of wellbeing indicators and levels of skills development, we identified improved outcomes and accelerated progress through blended learning.

“Using this data, we were able to develop and pilot five learning pathways and the adapted approach has led to improved outcomes for most of our learners.”

A typical timetable will focus on three sessions per day, split into core skills development, themed learning and enrichment activities, and vocational skills development.

This could see pupils study English language and maths, then take part in Prince’s Trust Activity and equine therapy.

There is even the opportunity to volunteer in the community, speech and language therapy and yoga for trauma.

New IT equipment aids learning

In order to successfully roll out the new model, Pebbles has invested in IT equipment and resources.

It will provide laptops for all pupils and is increasing the number of tablets in its homes to support remote activities.

Pebbles has also invested in software which allows tasks to be allocated to pupils when they are not in school.

This also assists with pupils’ personal development.

Mr Graveling said: “Therapeutic approaches are very much at the centre of Adapt Learning and that is not always the case when it comes to education.

“We have built in cognitive behaviour therapy and a range of other therapies specific to individuals as an integrated part of the curriculum, completing more traditional learning in the process.”