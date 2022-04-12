Dundee car enthusiast traded in sales job to transform classic cars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee man who used to sell cars for a living now restores them to their former glory.

Ross Wilkie set up DeTayling in September 2018 having decided he wanted a change from selling cars.

He spent 17 years on forecourts, while carrying out restoration work to vehicles was a side hobby. Now it has become his business, run from his premises on Douglas Street.

He covers all aspects of detailing including paint correction, paint protection film, ceramic coating and interior detailing, with each service tailored to his clients’ specific requirement.

The 36-year-old said: “When I first opened, I had a stock of vehicles, with detailing as a side interest.

“That quickly became the main focus of the business, where I have built a solid client base with most of my work coming from referrals and repeat clients.

“I also undertake household projects and have frequently worked on jewellery, leather goods and accessories.”

Ross frequently works on high-end and performance vehicles, motorcycles, classic cars, caravans and motorhomes.

Ross is also qualified to work on boats and light aircraft, though these projects haven’t come his way yet.

“It’s not something we have an abundance of here but we do have the capability to do it,” he said.

Ross added: “We do have a jet-ski coming to me in the next couple of months.

“I’ve protected a few luxury watches, kitchen worktops and even designer shoes.

“The majority of that work comes from existing clients, after doing a car or a motorbike.”

Ross says the process can often take anything from a week to a fortnight, depending on what work he is doing, with some jobs spanning much longer periods where restorations or refits are involved.

Plans to grow DeTayling in Dundee

How has business been over the past two years for the father-of-three?

He said it has been very good, and there has been no drop off in workload despite the pandemic.

The Dundee resident also launched his own product range, with plans afoot to develop that further.

“I found business to be more buoyant and it has steadily grown over the past couple of years.

“I have just launched my own chemical range – it has been in development for the past six or nine months.

“I’d been frustrated at the lack of availability and accessibility of products that suit my requirements so I got to the point where I started making my own.

“I’ve got plans to expand that range over the coming months.”

Ross, who runs DeTayling on his own at present, added there will become a time where he needs to take on staff.

‘Every project is memorable’

Looking back, he is pleased with the success of the business so far.

“You can’t ever see what’s ahead of you,” he said.

“When I look back I have surprised myself – there’s been plenty of learning but I’m pleased with where I’ve got to.

“I initially saw myself having a retail sales outlet but realised it wasn’t the direction I wanted to go in.

“I’m lucky to get involved with some of the vehicles I am able to enhance and restore. Some of these have got great stories.

“Every project is memorable and no two jobs or clients requirements are the same.

“A few of the most memorable projects have been a 30-foot Airstream caravan.

“I restored the exterior finish and facilitated a full interior refit, along with some modern classic cars.”