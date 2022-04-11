Perth construction firm dealing with ‘unprecedented’ rises in costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perth construction firm dealing with ‘unprecedented’ rises in costs

By Gavin Harper
April 11 2022, 5.54am Updated: April 11 2022, 6.08am
Algo House Perth.
Algo House Perth.

A Perth construction firm is asking its customers to accept up to a 14% increase to their bills as it attempts to cope with “unprecedented” rises in material costs.

Murray Alexander, managing director of Algo, said the past 12 months have been difficult for the firm.

He said: “It has been very challenging with the increased costs we’re incurring.

“The market has been busy and we’ve plenty of work on.

“Trying to pass on increased costs to our clients is proving quite difficult.

“Once a deal is done, normally we’d just move on to the next one. But now we’re backtracking and negotiating surplus’ with clients as we go.”

The business, which has offices at the Algo Business Centre in Glenearn Road, describes itself as “renowned throughout Scotland” as a building contractor who can be trusted to deliver on time and on budget.

Costs won’t come down soon, Algo boss warns

Mr Alexander said the price increases has put a strain on the firm’s management.

He praised clients for their understanding.

“We’ve got a good client base that is spread out over quite a few jobs and they’ve all got different approaches.

“It is time consuming to work your way through that because nobody wants an increase once they’ve done a deal.

“We’re looking at 14% increases just now. Year-on-year we’re looking at 25% increases in material costs.”

Algo House in Perth.

The managing director said while clients expect the prices to drop again, he doesn’t believe that will be the case.

“We can’t see that in the next year or so,” he said.

“It’s letting the market readjust to the new rates and letting our clients pass on the increases to their end tenants or users.

“It’s a case of the market trying to catch up.”

“The only one that might come down is steel if there’s a lack of demand. Historically though it’s always crept up.”

Perth development plans for Algo

The firm, which has 85 full-time members of staff, has taken on two sites in Perth which it hopes to develop for business use.

One is at Broxden and the other at Auld Bond Road.

Mr Alexander said the appetite for expanding the business had been “dampened” by the cost increases.

It comes as the firm’s accounts, filed with Companies House, show turnover rose to £28.7m for the year to June 30, 2021.

That is an increase of more than £9m from its 2020 figure.

The firm’s pre-tax profits fell to £555,131 for the reporting period, from £667,433 the previous year.

Algo worked on Perthshire Caravans premises.

The business’ wage bill also rose £400,000, to £3.7m.

The business was set up more than 25 years ago by farmer Peter Alexander, from Mains of Mause, near Blairgowrie.

Previous Algo projects have included a purpose-built showroom for Perthshire Caravans and the Madoch Centre community hub in St Madoes.

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]