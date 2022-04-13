Major milestone for £85m Perthshire electricity substation project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Major milestone for £85m Perthshire electricity substation project

By Gavin Harper
April 13 2022, 5.59am Updated: April 13 2022, 9.04am
An aerial view of the new Kinardochy substation site.
An £85 million project to build a new electricity substation in rural Perthshire has marked a major milestone.

Teams have made a start on the main platform and overhead line tower works at the new Kinardochy reactive compensation substation.

It is situated three miles south of Tummel Bridge.

The equipment being installed will play a critical role in ensuring voltage limits on the transmission network remain stable.

It will also ensure power flows can be managed, enabling clean energy to be transported to where it is needed most.

The substation will be built and operated initially at 275 kilovolts (kV), however is designed to operate at 400kV.

That will mean only minimal changes are required for any future upgrade to the operating voltage of the Beauly to Denny overhead line.

The platform will also be sized to ensure that any additional equipment to be sited at Kinardochy can be done so with minimal future works required.

The team has been carried out tree clearance work over the past six months.

That has paved the way for Principal Contractor Siemens BAM to begin the main substation construction works and ground investigations.

Perthshire project’s ‘major milestone’

SSEN transmission project manager Gary Milne said: “Breaking ground marks the first major milestone in the development of this new substation.

“It’s really important to us that we take care of the surroundings in which we operate.

“We’re paying close attention to the visual impact our substation might have on the local area.

“We’ve taken steps to mitigate against this by designing the substation so it is built into a natural slope. We will also create screening bunds.”

Mr Milne said the import and export of materials was being kept to a minimum to cut down emissions and to reuse material from the site.

He said the firm would continue to keep the local community informed of the project’s progress.

Mr Milne added: “We’ll continue to do all we can to keep any disruption to a minimum.”

The Kinardochy substation is expected to be completed in 2024.

£50m hydro-electric renovation work

Meanwhile, SSE Renewables is investing £50 million in a renovation of Tummel Bridge hydro-electric power station.

That project has been set for completion by 2023, to coincide with the hydro power plant’s 90th anniversary.

SSE Renewables to invest £50m in refurbishment of Tummel Bridge hydro electric plant.

The hope is the upgrades extend the power station’s operational life by at least 40 years.

