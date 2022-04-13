How £600,000 will be used to breathe new life into ‘suffering’ Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
How £600,000 will be used to breathe new life into ‘suffering’ Dundee city centre

By Gavin Harper
April 13 2022, 4.38pm Updated: April 13 2022, 4.58pm
More than £600,000 has been awarded to Dundee.
Dundee will benefit from more than £600,000 of funding in a bid to breathe new life into the city centre.

The money – £630,000 of which will go to Dundee – is coming from the Scottish Cities Alliance.

The Scottish Cities Alliance has worked with the Scottish Government on the proposals for the past year.

It comes after the Scottish Government pledged £6 million for improvements across all of Scotland’s cities.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander is also chairman of the Scottish Cities Alliance.

He said all city centres have suffered in recent years, adding the Covid-19 pandemic has sped up the rate of decline across Scotland.

Dundee has ‘suffered’ over the years

Mr Alexander said: “Dundee City Centre, like all city centres, has suffered over the years as a result of changing shopping habits with the move to online shopping and the collapse of several high street names.

“For let signs, sad looking shop fronts and a lack of diversity in our city centres are all set to be addressed.”

He said it was important to bring people back to live in the city centre.

The council leader also wants to create events that support local businesses and draw people to Dundee.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.

He added the city centre needs to be about more than its retail offering, while that will remain important.

Mr Alexander added: “To thrive, they will need more people living, working and visiting, during the daytime and evening.

“It’s the first step on a much longer journey to reinvigorate and recover.”

A ‘new chapter’ in city centre development

He adds: “The role and nature of our city centre has been changing for some time, but Covid-19 has accelerated the pace of that change.

“Resilience, flexibility and ambition will be necessary as we recover from the pandemic.

“We look forward to a new chapter in the city centre’s development.

“An ambitious rethink of Dundee’s city centre is underway, as well as a strategic investment plan to underpin it.”

Among the recommendations is cutting down the number of vacant retail premises.

The city centre recovery task force’s report makes recommendations on seven key areas.

It says there should be increased residential capacity and occupancy in city centres.

The report also wants to see a reduction city centre carbon footprint and fewer vacant or derelict properties.

It also suggests an increase in city centre creative, entrepreneurial and start-up activity, plus more fundraising opportunities for local authorities.

The other recommendations are a reduction in oversupply of retail and faster planning decisions.

