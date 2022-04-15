Is It Cake: Meet the Scot who turned down hit Netflix show to open Perthshire cake school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cake decorating Netflix show Is It Cake? has been a global phenomenon since debuting on the streaming platform last month.

Millions of viewers have been stunned at the ability of the talented bakers recreating real-life objects to trick judges.

But top of producers’ lists of people to take part was a Scot who turned them down.

In cake decorating circles Paul Bradford is a household name with more than 220,000 subscribers to his online lessons business Cakeflix.

Unfortunately the Netflix offer came at a time Paul and partner David Brice were preparing an ambitious next stage for the business – a Perthshire cake school.

‘No regrets’ at turning down Is It Cake?

Paul and David have purchased Strathardle Lodge in Kirkmichael to run in-person cake classes.

“I had to reject the Netflix offer but I have no regrets,” Paul said.

“When I got the email last year we were taking on the lodge and I didn’t have the time or energy to do it.

“I’m sure there will be other opportunities. I’ve had some offers from America before but they always seem to come when we’ve got something big going on here.

“The shows can be good for publicity but there’s not much money in them.”

Standard on Is It Cake? impresses

Having watched the Netflix programme, Paul admits he’s been impressed.

His past cake creations include a detailed oil rig cake and a seven tier fruit cake for a wedding in Monaco.

A ‘tree of life’ cake involved a blacksmith making a frame for edible leaves.

But Paul’s not sure he’d have been able to match the talents of the participants, who compete for cash prizes.

“To be honest I’m a wee bit glad I didn’t go on the show as the standard’s incredible,” Paul said.

“Some cakes I would have been happy taking on, but others are incredibly difficult to make lifelike. They must spend hours and hours making them.”

However, Paul will soon appear on a different television cake decorating contest – in Australia.

He leads an international team against a team of Australians at the ACADA international cake show next month.

Strathardle Lodge cake school

Meanwhile a huge amount of work has taken place at Strathardle Lodge, between Pitlochry and Blairgowrie.

The couple have invested around half a million pounds into the venture, supported by Cumberland Building Society.

Its nine guest rooms are undergoing renovation and there’s a new gym at the dog friendly accommodation.

And the attraction of Paul’s cake classes are bringing guests from all over the world.

An upcoming five-day cake course will have participants from Australia, America and Canada.

Paul, who was taught to bake by his grandmother in Glasgow, said: “It’s been almost a 10-year dream to have this. When I found the building it all made sense.

“The most requested skill is how to get a really sharp edge.

“My secret is a chocolate ganache base – it sets nice and hard and means everything sits perfectly.

“It’s like building a house. If you get the foundations right, your cake will be amazing.”

Five-year plan for Perthshire venue

David adds: “The five year plan is to invest back into Strathardle Lodge. We are looking at options for the public use of restaurant and bar in the future, maybe creating a cafe.

“In a bar area there’s a lovely open fire. There are lots of red squirrels which would be great to watch with a coffee and cake.

“It’s a lovely building and we are looking to bring it back to its full potential.”

So does Paul still enjoy eating cake after all these years?

He admits he does with his favourite bring a chocolate Baileys cake.

“I’ve got the biggest sweet tooth known to man,” he smiles.