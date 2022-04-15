Is It Cake: Meet the Scot who turned down hit Netflix show to open Perthshire cake school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Is It Cake: Meet the Scot who turned down hit Netflix show to open Perthshire cake school

By Rob McLaren
April 15 2022, 5.44am Updated: April 15 2022, 4.43pm
Paul Bradford turned down Netflix show Is It Cake? to open his Perthshire cake school.
Cake decorating Netflix show Is It Cake? has been a global phenomenon since debuting on the streaming platform last month.

Millions of viewers have been stunned at the ability of the talented bakers recreating real-life objects to trick judges.

But top of producers’ lists of people to take part was a Scot who turned them down.

In cake decorating circles Paul Bradford is a household name with more than 220,000 subscribers to his online lessons business Cakeflix.

Unfortunately the Netflix offer came at a time Paul and partner David Brice were preparing an ambitious next stage for the business – a Perthshire cake school.

‘No regrets’ at turning down Is It Cake?

Paul and David have purchased Strathardle Lodge in Kirkmichael to run in-person cake classes.

“I had to reject the Netflix offer but I have no regrets,” Paul said.

“When I got the email last year we were taking on the lodge and I didn’t have the time or energy to do it.

Paul Bradford runs cake decorating classes at Strathardle Lodge in Perthshire.
“I’m sure there will be other opportunities. I’ve had some offers from America before but they always seem to come when we’ve got something big going on here.

“The shows can be good for publicity but there’s not much money in them.”

Standard on Is It Cake? impresses

Having watched the Netflix programme, Paul admits he’s been impressed.

His past cake creations include a detailed oil rig cake and a seven tier fruit cake for a wedding in Monaco.

A ‘tree of life’ cake involved a blacksmith making a frame for edible leaves.

But Paul’s not sure he’d have been able to match the talents of the participants, who compete for cash prizes.

“To be honest I’m a wee bit glad I didn’t go on the show as the standard’s incredible,” Paul said.

“Some cakes I would have been happy taking on, but others are incredibly difficult to make lifelike. They must spend hours and hours making them.”

However, Paul will soon appear on a different television cake decorating contest – in Australia.

He leads an international team against a team of Australians at the ACADA international cake show next month.

Strathardle Lodge cake school

Meanwhile a huge amount of work has taken place at Strathardle Lodge, between Pitlochry and Blairgowrie.

The couple have invested around half a million pounds into the venture, supported by Cumberland Building Society.

Its nine guest rooms are undergoing renovation and there’s a new gym at the dog friendly accommodation.

Paul Bradford's cakes
Another of Paul Bradford’s cakes gets the thumbs up.

And the attraction of Paul’s cake classes are bringing guests from all over the world.

An upcoming five-day cake course will have participants from Australia, America and Canada.

Paul, who was taught to bake by his grandmother in Glasgow, said: “It’s been almost a 10-year dream to have this. When I found the building it all made sense.

More happy participants at Paul’s classes.

“The most requested skill is how to get a really sharp edge.

“My secret is a chocolate ganache base – it sets nice and hard and means everything sits perfectly.

“It’s like building a house. If you get the foundations right, your cake will be amazing.”

Five-year plan for Perthshire venue

David adds: “The five year plan is to invest back into Strathardle Lodge. We are looking at options for the public use of restaurant and bar in the future, maybe creating a cafe.

“In a bar area there’s a lovely open fire. There are lots of red squirrels which would be great to watch with a coffee and cake.

Strathardle Lodge.
“It’s a lovely building and we are looking to bring it back to its full potential.”

So does Paul still enjoy eating cake after all these years?

He admits he does with his favourite bring a chocolate Baileys cake.

“I’ve got the biggest sweet tooth known to man,” he smiles.

