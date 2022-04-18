£20m plan for 100 homes in Bridge of Earn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
£20m plan for 100 homes in Bridge of Earn

By Rob McLaren
April 18 2022, 5.44am Updated: April 18 2022, 2.43pm
Scotia Homes plans for Bridge of Earn development.
Scotia Homes has unveiled its plans to build more than 100 new homes as part of a £20 million development in Bridge of Earn.

The firm intends to build on a development at the southern edge of the Perthshire town.

The site, currently agricultural land, is bordered to the west by The Meadows and Dunbarney Avenue to the west and Wicks O’Baiglie road to the east.

A quarter of the 110 homes will be affordable.

Scotia said the development will see “substantial inward investment” to the local area.

Scotia Homes’ plan for Bridge of Earn.

It will also create significant employment and support apprenticeship roles during the construction phase.

The firm has submitted a proposal of application notice (PoAN) to Perth and Kinross Council.

Timeline for Bridge of Earn development

To date, Scotia Homes has predominantly focused on Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Inverness and Angus.

But with the Bridge of Earn plans it has ambitions to extend their reach to Perth and Kinross.

The firm, which was acquired by Dundee property entrepreneur Bruce Linton two years ago, has presented the proposal to the community.

An aerial image of the Scotia Homes Bridge of Earn site.

Roger Laird, planning and development lead at Scotia homes, said: “It was great to host an in-person drop-in session.

“The high level of interest in our proposals since we began consulting is encouraging.

“The level of feedback from the local community and prospective buyers is pleasing.”

A planning application is likely in early summer 2022.

If approved the development would commence in the autumn of 2023, with completion by the end of 2026.

Who are Scotia Homes?

Scotia has its headquarters in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, with a smaller regional office in Kingsmuir, Forfar.

It has been building homes in the north of Scotland for over 30 years.

A Scotia Homes property.

The company aims to build around 200 new homes each year.

It has built more than 4,000 homes across 113 developments since the company’s formation.

It has more than 200 staff across the North of Scotland.

