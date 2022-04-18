£20m plan for 100 homes in Bridge of Earn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotia Homes has unveiled its plans to build more than 100 new homes as part of a £20 million development in Bridge of Earn.

The firm intends to build on a development at the southern edge of the Perthshire town.

The site, currently agricultural land, is bordered to the west by The Meadows and Dunbarney Avenue to the west and Wicks O’Baiglie road to the east.

A quarter of the 110 homes will be affordable.

Scotia said the development will see “substantial inward investment” to the local area.

It will also create significant employment and support apprenticeship roles during the construction phase.

The firm has submitted a proposal of application notice (PoAN) to Perth and Kinross Council.

Timeline for Bridge of Earn development

To date, Scotia Homes has predominantly focused on Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Inverness and Angus.

But with the Bridge of Earn plans it has ambitions to extend their reach to Perth and Kinross.

The firm, which was acquired by Dundee property entrepreneur Bruce Linton two years ago, has presented the proposal to the community.

Roger Laird, planning and development lead at Scotia homes, said: “It was great to host an in-person drop-in session.

“The high level of interest in our proposals since we began consulting is encouraging.

“The level of feedback from the local community and prospective buyers is pleasing.”

A planning application is likely in early summer 2022.

If approved the development would commence in the autumn of 2023, with completion by the end of 2026.

Who are Scotia Homes?

Scotia has its headquarters in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, with a smaller regional office in Kingsmuir, Forfar.

It has been building homes in the north of Scotland for over 30 years.

The company aims to build around 200 new homes each year.

It has built more than 4,000 homes across 113 developments since the company’s formation.

It has more than 200 staff across the North of Scotland.