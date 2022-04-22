12 Business Bites: Perth expansion for Stagecoach, gold medals for Fife whisky and offshore wind advancements

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

1. Stagecoach opens new Perth customer contact centre

The centre is now open for business for all customers in Scotland as a pilot project.

Stagecoach plans to open the new centre fully in May when customers from across the UK will be able to use the digital contact point.

A team of over 60 new customer service advisors and team leaders will operate a seven-day a week service.

When the centre fully opens in May, opening hours will be fully extended on weekdays and weekends.

Stagecoach UK managing director Carla Stockton-Jones said: “There is a huge opportunity to attract people to more sustainable public transport in the years ahead as national governments look to move to net zero.

“Delivering the best experience to every single customer is central to helping people make the switch away from cars to public transport.”

2. Fife distillery wins double gold in prestigious competition

Lindores Abbey Distillery won a double gold medal in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the oldest and largest competition of its kind.

The award follows a gold outstanding medal in the International Wine and Spirit Competition three weeks ago.

The judges described the distillery’s MCDXCIV whisky as “fruit and sweetly fragrant, well-rounded and complex”.

Founder Drew McKenzie Smith said: “These competitions are extraordinarily tough, and to have our young spirit acknowledged as a world-beater is something we only dreamed of achieving.

“It is awards like this that make us feel we are doing Friar John Cor proud!”

3. Dundee firm could ‘transform the economics’ of windfarms

Dundee-based Edge Solutions’ Armour Edge protects and repairs wind turbine blades.

The Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult tested the firm’s protection system and found it lasts significantly longer than other products.

It predicted Armour Edge leading edge protection would last 53.4 years – far longer than the expected lifespan of an operational wind turbine.

Managing director David Urch said: “This report suggests a wind farm operator will only need to apply Armour Edge once.

“We believe widespread adoption of this product can transform the economics of operational windfarms.”

4. Fourth annual ‘Inspirational Young Person Award’ launched

Entries are open for talented 16 to 26-year-olds who own, work or study within the food and drink sector and are driving successes in their field.

The award is organised by NFU Mutual and Scotland Food & Drink for the third time.

This year’s judging criteria will look to reward young people who have adapted their work in the industry to fit the changing environment.

Dundee-based NFU Mutual agent, Sean Mochan said: “We have had some superb local applicants and winners in the past and would encourage people to get involved.”

Entries close on 30th June and there are cash prizes of £500, £300 and £200.

5. Meet the buyer event returns to Fife

Local businesses and trades have the chance to ‘Meet the Contractor’ at Carnegie Conference Centre Thursday April 28.

Teams from Dunfermline Learning Campus and Westfield Energy Centre will give insight into each of the projects, discuss contract opportunities and answer questions.

Pamela Stevenson at Fife Council said: “Local businesses benefit from events like these.

“Meeting procurement teams in person is invaluable for securing contracts, whilst supporting the local economy.”

6. Blackadders LLP makes appointments after partner retirement

Partner Douglas Sneddon has retired after spending his entire career with Blackadders in Dundee.

Mr Sneddon became a partner in the firm in 1986.

Dale Ross has been appointed partner as Blackadders aims to target further growth and enhance its offering.

At the Dundee office, Robyn Lee has been promoted to senior solicitor.

Managing partner Johnston Clark said: “In addition to Dale’s impeccable academic credentials, which are helping him develop his opinions and expert witness practice, he is very approachable and a great teacher.

“Robyn focusses on delivering great advice and service to clients across the private client spectrum.”

7. Fife firm helps increase safety for offshore wind industry

Dunfermline-based eCom Learning Solutions has developed eLearning materials to help make offshore wind turbine maintenance technicians’ jobs safer.

The materials were produced for engineering innovator Pict Offshore.

It develops, builds, sells and supports lifting and height safety solutions for the offshore wind energy sector.

eCom has developed assessment materials to confirm that participants understand the training content and are ready to move to practical training.

8. Broughty Ferry estate agent on the move

After spending four months renovating the old TUI office on Brook Street, Verdala has moved into its new office.

The unit at the heart of the Ferry has housed businesses for over 100 years, including a saddler and butcher.

Estate agent Scott Bremner founded Verdala in September 2020 and the firm now has four employees.

9. Dundee charity appoints new chief operating officer

Lesley Glen has joined Kids Operating Room in the newly-created chief operating officer role.

Ms Glen brings over 30 years of experience within the finance, business and strategy sectors.

Dundee-based KidsOR has installed 50 paediatric operating rooms across Africa and Latin America, creating capacity for 30,000 children’s operations annually.

The charity aims to install 120 new operating rooms in Africa by 2030.

10. Dundee studio boss selected for animation jury

Founder and chief executive of Salamandra.uk Christine MacKay will be a judge on the Creative Circle 2022 Animation Gold Jury and Creative Circle’s 77th Awards Ceremony.

The animation studio boss set up the firm’s Dundee office in 2020.

Ms MacKay said: “Over 800 UK creatives registered this year, and I’m sure the judging process won’t be an easy feat.”

11. Join Fife Chamber’s AGM

Fife Chamber invites members and non-members to join its AGM Wednesday April 27.

There will be a presentation of the 2021 annual report and accounts and election of office bearers and directors for the coming year.

The meeting will be held on Zoom and presentations will be followed by breakout rooms to discuss current business challenges.

12. Entrepreneur to hold workshops in Dundee

Author and entrepreneur Ash Maurya is coming to Dundee Tuesday May 3 to hold workshops for investors.

He will discuss his ‘Lean Startup’ method which aims to build a scalable business model that creates growth.

Mr Maurya will hold an angel investor lunch, workshop for scaleups and investors and a chat for startups, scaleups and investors.

The events will be at the Malmaison Hotel.