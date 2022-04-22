12 Business Bites: Perth expansion for Stagecoach, gold medals for Fife whisky and offshore wind advancements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business & Environment Business

12 Business Bites: Perth expansion for Stagecoach, gold medals for Fife whisky and offshore wind advancements

By Maria Gran
April 22 2022, 5.58am Updated: April 22 2022, 8.57am
Every Friday morning The Courier publishes a weekly round-up of some of the many positive business stories from Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. We have a lot to be proud of in this area!

Now, let’s get to this week’s Business Bites.

1. Stagecoach opens new Perth customer contact centre

The centre is now open for business for all customers in Scotland as a pilot project.

Stagecoach plans to open the new centre fully in May when customers from across the UK will be able to use the digital contact point.

A team of over 60 new customer service advisors and team leaders will operate a seven-day a week service.

Senior leadership team for Stagecoach’s Perth customer contact centre.

When the centre fully opens in May, opening hours will be fully extended on weekdays and weekends.

Stagecoach UK managing director Carla Stockton-Jones said: “There is a huge opportunity to attract people to more sustainable public transport in the years ahead as national governments look to move to net zero.

“Delivering the best experience to every single customer is central to helping people make the switch away from cars to public transport.”

2. Fife distillery wins double gold in prestigious competition

Lindores Abbey Distillery won a double gold medal in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the oldest and largest competition of its kind.

The award follows a gold outstanding medal in the International Wine and Spirit Competition three weeks ago.

Lindores Abbey Distillery’s MCDXCIV whisky.

The judges described the distillery’s MCDXCIV whisky as “fruit and sweetly fragrant, well-rounded and complex”.

Founder Drew McKenzie Smith said: “These competitions are extraordinarily tough, and to have our young spirit acknowledged as a world-beater is something we only dreamed of achieving.

“It is awards like this that make us feel we are doing Friar John Cor proud!”

3. Dundee firm could ‘transform the economics’ of windfarms

Dundee-based Edge Solutions’ Armour Edge protects and repairs wind turbine blades.

The Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult tested the firm’s protection system and found it lasts significantly longer than other products.

It predicted Armour Edge leading edge protection would last 53.4 years – far longer than the expected lifespan of an operational wind turbine.

Edge Solutions managing director David Urch.

Managing director David Urch said: “This report suggests a wind farm operator will only need to apply Armour Edge once.

“We believe widespread adoption of this product can transform the economics of operational windfarms.”

4. Fourth annual ‘Inspirational Young Person Award’ launched

Entries are open for talented 16 to 26-year-olds who own, work or study within the food and drink sector and are driving successes in their field.

The award is organised by NFU Mutual and Scotland Food & Drink for the third time.

NFU Mutual agent Sean Mochan and past Inspirational Young Person Award winner Lewis Kennedy of Talonmore Drinks.

This year’s judging criteria will look to reward young people who have adapted their work in the industry to fit the changing environment.

Dundee-based NFU Mutual agent, Sean Mochan said: “We have had some superb local applicants and winners in the past and would encourage people to get involved.”

Entries close on 30th June and there are cash prizes of £500, £300 and £200.

5. Meet the buyer event returns to Fife

Local businesses and trades have the chance to ‘Meet the Contractor’ at Carnegie Conference Centre Thursday April 28.

Teams from Dunfermline Learning Campus and Westfield Energy Centre will give insight into each of the projects, discuss contract opportunities and answer questions.

Artists impressions of Dunfermline Learning Campus.

Pamela Stevenson at Fife Council said: “Local businesses benefit from events like these.

“Meeting procurement teams in person is invaluable for securing contracts, whilst supporting the local economy.”

6. Blackadders LLP makes appointments after partner retirement

Partner Douglas Sneddon has retired after spending his entire career with Blackadders in Dundee.

Mr Sneddon became a partner in the firm in 1986.

Dale Ross has been appointed partner as Blackadders aims to target further growth and enhance its offering.

Blackadders partner Dale Ross.

At the Dundee office, Robyn Lee has been promoted to senior solicitor.

Managing partner Johnston Clark said: “In addition to Dale’s impeccable academic credentials, which are helping him develop his opinions and expert witness practice, he is very approachable and a great teacher.

“Robyn focusses on delivering great advice and service to clients across the private client spectrum.”

7. Fife firm helps increase safety for offshore wind industry

Dunfermline-based eCom Learning Solutions has developed eLearning materials to help make offshore wind turbine maintenance technicians’ jobs safer.

The materials were produced for engineering innovator Pict Offshore.

Personnel using the Pict Offshore Get Up Safe system.

It develops, builds, sells and supports lifting and height safety solutions for the offshore wind energy sector.

eCom has developed assessment materials to confirm that participants understand the training content and are ready to move to practical training.

8. Broughty Ferry estate agent on the move

After spending four months renovating the old TUI office on Brook Street, Verdala has moved into its new office.

Verdala brand director Amber Cochrane and estate agent Scott Bremner.

The unit at the heart of the Ferry has housed businesses for over 100 years, including a saddler and butcher.

Estate agent Scott Bremner founded Verdala in September 2020 and the firm now has four employees.

9. Dundee charity appoints new chief operating officer

Lesley Glen has joined Kids Operating Room in the newly-created chief operating officer role.

Ms Glen brings over 30 years of experience within the finance, business and strategy sectors.

KidsOR chief operating officer Lesley Glen.

Dundee-based KidsOR has installed 50 paediatric operating rooms across Africa and Latin America, creating capacity for 30,000 children’s operations annually.

The charity aims to install 120 new operating rooms in Africa by 2030.

10. Dundee studio boss selected for animation jury

Founder and chief executive of Salamandra.uk Christine MacKay will be a judge on the Creative Circle 2022 Animation Gold Jury and Creative Circle’s 77th Awards Ceremony.

The animation studio boss set up the firm’s Dundee office in 2020.

Christine MacKay, chief executive of Salamandra.uk.

Ms MacKay said: “Over 800 UK creatives registered this year, and I’m sure the judging process won’t be an easy feat.”

11. Join Fife Chamber’s AGM

Fife Chamber invites members and non-members to join its AGM Wednesday April 27.

There will be a presentation of the 2021 annual report and accounts and election of office bearers and directors for the coming year.

The meeting will be held on Zoom and presentations will be followed by breakout rooms to discuss current business challenges.

12. Entrepreneur to hold workshops in Dundee

Author and entrepreneur Ash Maurya is coming to Dundee Tuesday May 3 to hold workshops for investors.

He will discuss his ‘Lean Startup’ method which aims to build a scalable business model that creates growth.

Entrepreneur and author Ash Maurya.

Mr Maurya will hold an angel investor lunch, workshop for scaleups and investors and a chat for startups, scaleups and investors.

The events will be at the Malmaison Hotel.

