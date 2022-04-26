IN PICTURES: Construction on five £250m Royal Navy warships begins in Rosyth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Construction is underway on the first of five warships at Babcock’s base in Rosyth, as part of a £1.25 billion contract that will create 1,250 Fife jobs.

The building of the first of the type 31 frigates, to be called HMS Venturer, was marked with a keel laying ceremony at Babcock’s Rosyth facility on Tuesday.

Each of the five frigates will cost £250 million. The project will support around 2,500 jobs across the UK at the its peak.

A specially commissioned coin, designed by seven-year-old Josh Duffy from Lochgelly West Primary School, was placed under the keel.

On completion of the ship, the coin will be presented to the captain and crew.

The entire type 31 fleet is expected to be delivered by the end of 2028 and to enter service by the end of 2030. The first is expected in the water in 2023.

The type 31 will carry a crew of up to 105 that will be deployed on duties around the world.

The ceremony was held in the £31 million Venturer Building, which will house two frigates for uninterrupted, parallel assembly.

Here are some of the best pictures from the event.

Keel laying ‘significant milestone’ at Rosyth