IN PICTURES: Construction on five £250m Royal Navy warships begins in Rosyth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business & Environment Business

IN PICTURES: Construction on five £250m Royal Navy warships begins in Rosyth

By Gavin Harper
April 26 2022, 4.47pm
Workers watch as the Royal Marine Pipe Band perform.
Workers watch as the Royal Marine Pipe Band perform.

Construction is underway on the first of five warships at Babcock’s base in Rosyth, as part of a £1.25 billion contract that will create 1,250 Fife jobs.

The building of the first of the type 31 frigates, to be called HMS Venturer, was marked with a keel laying ceremony at Babcock’s Rosyth facility on Tuesday.

Each of the five frigates will cost £250 million. The project will support around 2,500 jobs across the UK at the its peak.

A specially commissioned coin, designed by seven-year-old Josh Duffy from Lochgelly West Primary School, was placed under the keel.

On completion of the ship, the coin will be presented to the captain and crew.

The entire type 31 fleet is expected to be delivered by the end of 2028 and to enter service by the end of 2030. The first is expected in the water in 2023.

The type 31 will carry a crew of up to 105 that will be deployed on duties around the world.

The ceremony was held in the £31 million Venturer Building, which will house two frigates for uninterrupted, parallel assembly.

Here are some of the best pictures from the event.

The keel laying marks the formal recognition of the start of a ship’s construction.
The Royal Marine Pipe Band kicked off the keel laying ceremony.
Josh Duffy from Lochgelly West Primary School designed the coin. He’s pictured with mum Charlene, who works for Babcock at Rosyth.
The first of five Royal Navy warships is now being built, with the fleet to be completed by 2028 and in service two years later.
The building of the five type 31 Royal Navy warships at Babcock’s base in Rosyth will support more than 2,500 jobs across the UK, including 1,250 in Fife.
Competition winner Josh with representatives from Babcock and DE&S at the ceremony.

Keel laying ‘significant milestone’ at Rosyth

Dan Bishop, ships acquisition director DE&S, said it was a “significant milestone” for the Royal Navy, defence and shipbuilding in Scotland. He added: “It’s great to see the first of the British military’s new Type 31 warships keel being laid at Babcock’s Rosyth dockyard.”
Josh, seven, won a competition to design the coin that will be placed in the keel.
Babcock apprentices Ian Stevenson and Niamh Charleston got the job of laying down the coin.
Babcock chief executive Will Erith was also among the speakers at the keel laying ceremony.
Guests from the Royal Navy, Ministry of Defence and other partners gathered in Rosyth for the keel laying ceremony.
More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier