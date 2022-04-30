First look inside St Andrews shop as it strikes deal with fashion brands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife lifestyle store has expanded its range to include clothes, footwear and accessories.

St Andrews shop and cafe Spoiled Life is now stocking a range of clothing lines, shoes and accessories from 11 designers.

The Greyfriars Garden store was opened February 2020 by Glenn Malloy and Steve Davies, owners of Spoiled Hairdressing.

The pair says the clothing launch signifies the next leg of a long journey for the brand.

Spoiled Life fashion expansion

As the pandemic brought challenges for the newly opened shop, Glenn and Steve quickly expanded their online offering.

The cafe also served take-away cakes and coffees from a stall throughout lockdown.

With restrictions now lifted, the three level store is ready for visitors to browse new products.

Glenn said: “We’re thrilled to extend our elegant vision beyond customers’ homes and into their wardrobes.

“We’ve lost count of the students, locals and tourists that have walked through the doors looking for something a bit different.

“The clothing offering will be a breath of fresh air for our customers, who already trust our eye for style.

“We’ve created the perfect capsule wardrobe bursting with laid-back summer looks and a few stand out pieces.”

Brands stocked in Spoiled Life include Kestin, Thinking Mu, Idano and Flamingos Life.

The shop team already has connections to St Andrews’ fashion scene.

They often volunteer to style models’ hair for the university’s Don’t Walk charity fashion shows that famously used Kate Middleton as a model when she was a student.

Spoiled Life recently partnered with the charity to host pop-ups and photoshoots.

Store manager Juliet Downes is ready to offer customers styling tips and advice.

She said: “The brands we have on board are each unique in their own way.

“We’ve already had enquiries from customers from as far as Edinburgh and Aberdeen as many of the brands aren’t in other stores in Scotland.”