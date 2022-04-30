First look inside St Andrews shop as it strikes deal with fashion brands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business & Environment Business

First look inside St Andrews shop as it strikes deal with fashion brands

By Maria Gran
April 30 2022, 5.54am
The Spoiled Life team Steve Davies, Glenn Malloy and Juliet Downes.
The Spoiled Life team Steve Davies, Glenn Malloy and Juliet Downes.

A Fife lifestyle store has expanded its range to include clothes, footwear and accessories.

St Andrews shop and cafe Spoiled Life is now stocking a range of clothing lines, shoes and accessories from 11 designers.

The Greyfriars Garden store was opened February 2020 by Glenn Malloy and Steve Davies, owners of Spoiled Hairdressing.

The pair says the clothing launch signifies the next leg of a long journey for the brand.

Spoiled Life fashion expansion

As the pandemic brought challenges for the newly opened shop, Glenn and Steve quickly expanded their online offering.

The cafe also served take-away cakes and coffees from a stall throughout lockdown.

Spoiled Life have a new fashion offering in store.

With restrictions now lifted, the three level store is ready for visitors to browse new products.

Glenn said: “We’re thrilled to extend our elegant vision beyond customers’ homes and into their wardrobes.

“We’ve lost count of the students, locals and tourists that have walked through the doors looking for something a bit different.

“The clothing offering will be a breath of fresh air for our customers, who already trust our eye for style.

“We’ve created the perfect capsule wardrobe bursting with laid-back summer looks and a few stand out pieces.”

Brands stocked in Spoiled Life include Kestin, Thinking Mu, Idano and Flamingos Life.

Store manager Juliet Downes is ready to give out fashion advice.

The shop team already has connections to St Andrews’ fashion scene.

They often volunteer to style models’ hair for the university’s Don’t Walk charity fashion shows that famously used Kate Middleton as a model when she was a student.

Spoiled Life recently partnered with the charity to host pop-ups and photoshoots.

Store manager Juliet Downes is ready to offer customers styling tips and advice.

She said: “The brands we have on board are each unique in their own way.

“We’ve already had enquiries from customers from as far as Edinburgh and Aberdeen as many of the brands aren’t in other stores in Scotland.”

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]