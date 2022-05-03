Fife firm’s journey from second-hand machines to sales of £5m and 60 staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife firm’s journey from second-hand machines to sales of £5m and 60 staff

By Rob McLaren
May 3 2022, 5.59am Updated: May 3 2022, 1.43pm
Pro-Duct Managing director Brian Dempster Jnr at the Fife factory.
When Brian Dempster purchased secondhand equipment to start a Fife business he would never have imagined it growing to its current size.

The roots of Pro-Duct go back 25 years when Brian bought an old dairy workshop in Kingskettle.

His son, also Brian, left school at the age of 16 to join the business. The pair started making benches and sheet metal for local factories.

Securing a key contract helped make the company’s reputation – manufacturing ductwork for a brewery in Edinburgh.

Today Pro-Duct is one of the industry’s leading companies in manufacturing and installing ducting and ventilation.

From £30,000 to £5.2 million sales

From its humble beginnings and £30,000 turnover in its first year, the firm now has 60 staff, five business arms and annual sales of £5.2 million.

Brian Jr, who succeeded his father as managing director two years ago, believes it is the firm’s emphasis on family values and its staff that is behind its success.

He said: “My dad built strong relationships with clients and staff which has made a positive impact since day one.

Pro-Duct managing director Brian Dempster.
“Pro-Duct’s growth has been built around the culture of the organisation paving the way for success, providing a positive working environment for the team.

“We’ve got some members of staff who have been with us for more than 20 years.”

Pro-Duct proud of maintaining values as it grows

The business grew quickly to add two additional premises and three staff after its first year.

It then made a major investment in its current 20,000 sq ft production facility in Cardenen in 2006.

Pro-Duct staff at work on the factory floor.
“We invest in the latest machinery and are known for responding quickly to customer requirements,” Brian adds.

“What I’m most proud of is that we’ve maintained the company values as we’ve grown.”

The group can manufacture, deliver and install complex systems into a wide-range of projects.

V&A Dundee among contracts

These include the ventilation system in V&A Dundee, which was worth £1m and took around a year to complete.

One of the firm’s most complicated projects came last year at the Valneva vaccine manufacturing site in Livingston, another seven-figure deal.

So what does the future hold for the company?

“We also plan to develop our staff and provide internal progression – recently we made our business development manager Craig Condie a director,” Brian said.

“We want to maintain our reputation for reliability and continue to provide jobs for Fife.

“The focus is on continued manageable growth year after year.”

