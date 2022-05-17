All you need to know about E-CBs and why they’re a smart business decision

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cutting down costs, reducing carbon footprints and boosting staff morale are three of the top aims for most businesses this year. And, there is a simple way to achieve all three…. by switching your fleet of vehicles to electric cargo bikes.

“Move your business towards a greener future,” suggests Daniel Kochaniuk of Electric Bikes Scotland. In his role at the Dundee-based e-bike firm, he has seen a huge rise in the number of businesses across Courier country making positive changes by using electric cargo bikes (or E-CBs) as a more environmentally-friendly transport option.

What is an E-CB?

An E-CB (or electric cargo bike) is a battery-powered bicycle which assists the rider, particularly when travelling uphill. It is fitted with a cargo area at the front of the bike to help transport goods. Depending on what is carried on board, boxes have a low side wall and be lockable. Often e-cargo bikes have a ‘dual battery’, doubling the number of miles covered.

Boost the quality of life for Dundonians with e cargo bikes

From fast food outlets to universities, every size of organisation could benefit from introducing e-cargo bikes into their fleet as they work towards sustainable city logistics. And with the ‘last and first mile’ concept, you don’t even need to complete the whole journey on an e-cargo bike. The last/first mile support the decarbonisation of urban freight transport, and is a major opportunity to increase the overall quality of life for those who live and work in the city.

Besides the obvious benefits – like saving the company money and reducing your carbon footprint – there are many other reasons why a business like yours should consider making the switch.

The University of St Andrews is now using e-cargo bikes. Alistair Macleod of Transition University of St Andrews, explained more: “We are keen to promote electric cargo bikes and have been trying to engage local shop keepers in using them as well as staff at the University.

Our bike is really well used by staff and students for moving food, equipment and re-use materials around the town.

“We are buying four more cargo bikes. These will be available for University staff, residents and local businesses through the Transition Bike Loan Scheme in the summer.”

Why should I switch my business vehicles to e cargo bikes?

Below are seven business benefits of swapping cars and vans to e-cargo bikes:

1) E-cargo bikes are more cost effective

It’s perhaps one of the biggest benefits of switching any business vehicle to an electric bike, as the cost savings to the business are significant, insists Daniel at Electric Bikes Scotland. Because an e-bike is fully electric, there is very little maintenance costs; the price to buy* is much more affordable than a car or van; and there are no fuel costs (which is a major concern to businesses at this present time).

*The Energy Saving Trust can assist in the purchase of cycles if you apply for an eBike Loan, which is funded by Transport Scotland (this includes cargo bikes) and if you purchase from Electric Bikes Scotland there are a range of finance options available, including PCP and PHC for business and domestic customers.

2) You can improve your company’s green credentials

Buying (or renting) just one electric bike can reduce the carbon footprint of your business as well as helping your corporate social responsible. Staff, clients and customers would also admire the business for playing its part in saving the planet.

3) Travelling in the city centre is faster

Time is money for many businesses, so consider cutting transport times down by investing in an electric bike for deliveries or as staff vehicles. Bicycles can zip up side streets and between cars in congested street as well as moving around the city much faster than a car or van would, especially at peak times.

4) Less congestion in the city centre with e cargo bikes

Your business could your business contribute positively to the city’s newly-introduced low emissions zone, which will reduce air pollution and the high number of cars and vans in the city, making the streets safer for everyone in Dundee.

5) Boosting the lifestyle of your workforce

“To provide a positive and healthy working lifestyle for your staff is so important,” adds Daniel. Switching from traditional staff cars and vans to e-cargo bikes could boost the mental and physical wellbeing of your employees.

Find out more about how riding an electric bike can improve your staff’s wellbeing and how e-biking improves lives, here.

6) It opens up job opportunities

If driving a car or van is an essential part of a role in your business, it could alienate a number of people who do not have a driving licence, however, invest in a fleet of e-cargo bikes for deliveries and this opens up a number of new job opportunities for local people who would never have been considered for a driving role before.

7) You promote active and sustainable travel choices

This is important for any business and would be looked on favourably by employees as well as your client and customer base.

Is it not time you reassessed your business’ travel and logistical requirements?

To start your journey towards a more sustainable future, why not contact Electric Bikes Scotland to discuss the requirements for your business. Daniel and the team are there to help with any electric bike or e-cargo bike queries and can advise on the best solutions for your business.