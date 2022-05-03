Fife father and son installing free smoke alarms to households in need

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife family business is asking for help from the community as it looks to install smoke alarms for free in vulnerable households.

Cupar firm Milne’s Property Services specialises in electrical services and property maintenance.

Father and son Steve and Ryan Milne understand the impact and expense of new legislation introduced in February.

The new rules mean Scottish households are required to have interlinked smoke alarms and censors in rooms where they spend most of their time, as well as in kitchens and in hallways.

The electricians started their free of charge scheme after being disappointed in larger firms’ response to the rule change.

Steve says: “We originally approached the main big players in the industry, because they advertised that they were fitting them for free.

“It turns out that two large organisations are doing 21 kits between them. And that’s for the whole of Scotland.

“As a two-man business, we can do better.”

Smoke alarms for people in need

The duo got in touch with local businesses to sponsor smoke alarms they will then fit for free.

Alarm manufacturer Cavius, Dundee financial advisor Beat The Banks and Yesss Electrical Dundee have donated to the scheme so far.

Ryan says: “We will fit every sponsored alarm free of charge. So the more sponsors we get, the more alarms will get fitted.

“We’ve had some installs already last week and we’ve got more booked for the weeks to come.”

Milne’s Property Services has used social media to ask customers and sponsors to nominate households in need of installations.

The duo are installing smoke alarms across Tayside and Fife, but operate throughout Scotland and are open to contracts anywhere.

So far, Ryan and Steve have visited elderly, disabled and vulnerable people that haven’t been able to afford new alarms.

“Even though you can DIY install it we always recommend that people check with their insurance company, because they should be certificated by somebody who is competent,” says Ryan.

“For every installation we do as part of this scheme, we will be providing an insurance approved installation certificate.”