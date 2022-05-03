Fife father and son installing free smoke alarms to households in need

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife father and son installing free smoke alarms to households in need

By Maria Gran
May 3 2022, 9.15am Updated: May 3 2022, 1.12pm
Steve and Ryan Milne of Milne's Property Services.
Steve and Ryan Milne of Milne's Property Services.

A Fife family business is asking for help from the community as it looks to install smoke alarms for free in vulnerable households.

Cupar firm Milne’s Property Services specialises in electrical services and property maintenance.

Father and son Steve and Ryan Milne understand the impact and expense of new legislation introduced in February.

The new rules mean Scottish households are required to have interlinked smoke alarms and censors in rooms where they spend most of their time, as well as in kitchens and in hallways.

The electricians started their free of charge scheme after being disappointed in larger firms’ response to the rule change.

Steve says: “We originally approached the main big players in the industry, because they advertised that they were fitting them for free.

Steve and Ryan Milne are calling for the community to nominate households in need of new smoke alarms.

“It turns out that two large organisations are doing 21 kits between them. And that’s for the whole of Scotland.

“As a two-man business, we can do better.”

Smoke alarms for people in need

The duo got in touch with local businesses to sponsor smoke alarms they will then fit for free.

Alarm manufacturer Cavius, Dundee financial advisor Beat The Banks and Yesss Electrical Dundee have donated to the scheme so far.

Ryan says: “We will fit every sponsored alarm free of charge. So the more sponsors we get, the more alarms will get fitted.

“We’ve had some installs already last week and we’ve got more booked for the weeks to come.”

Milne’s Property Services has used social media to ask customers and sponsors to nominate households in need of installations.

The duo are installing smoke alarms across Tayside and Fife, but operate throughout Scotland and are open to contracts anywhere.

So far, Ryan and Steve have visited elderly, disabled and vulnerable people that haven’t been able to afford new alarms.

“Even though you can DIY install it we always recommend that people check with their insurance company, because they should be certificated by somebody who is competent,” says Ryan.

“For every installation we do as part of this scheme, we will be providing an insurance approved installation certificate.”

