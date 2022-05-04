‘It’s a life’s work’: The couple who spent £1.5m on Fife wedding venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘It’s a life’s work’: The couple who spent £1.5m on Fife wedding venue

By Gavin Harper
May 4 2022, 5.58am Updated: May 4 2022, 7.27am
Pratis Barns and house, featuring the new extension added by the current owners.

A couple say it was a “no-brainer” after spending £1.5 million on buying and transforming Fife wedding venue Pratis Barns.

Pratis Barns’ cattle court, built in the late 1700s, was taken over by husband-and-wife team Patrick and Nicola Gilmour in 2019.

Since then, the couple estimate they’ve spent over £500,000 on renovations to the adjacent house and barns.

Running their own business has not been without its challenges, with Covid halting weddings at the venue for almost a year until restrictions were lifted.

But Nicola, whose background is in sales and marketing, insists it is a labour of love.

“It’s a great venue but it needed a bit of love and attention,” she said.

Patrick and Nicola Gilmour, owners of Pratis Barns.
“When Covid hit, we didn’t have an event for about 11 months.

“In terms of a business, it was a pretty terrible time, but we spent every day renovating the venue.

She said the house needed a lot of work, with jobs uncovered at every turn.

“As with all old buildings, we’d discover one thing and it became a big job,” she added.

“The house needed a huge amount of love and attention.

“We said we wanted to do it properly from the outset because we didn’t want to find in five years’ time we needed to do more.”

Weddings aplenty at Pratis Barns

That has reaped rewards for the couple, who will host more than 50 weddings this year.

That follows more than 40 weddings at the Fife venue last year.

Patrick, a chef for more than 20 years who runs his own catering firm, added: “We’ve done half a dozen already this spring.

“We’ve got 42 booked up until the end of the year.

“We want to give people a service and them not feel they are on some sort of conveyor belt.

“These are big events, so it’s about being flexible and giving them a service.”

Inside Pratis House, which has had a full refurbishment.
Nicola said the couple are looking for opportunities to diversify their offering.

They hosted a drive-in cinema during the 2020 Covid lockdown and hope to bring that back.

She said the opportunity of taking on the venue was too good to pass up.

Patrick added: “Catering all over the place, I was setting up marquees and it was hard work.

“I always joked with chefs that it would be easier if we had our own venues.

“When this opportunity came up, we had to pinch ourselves. This could be the dream come true.

“Life has become a lot easier.”

‘Pressure points’ and dealing with Covid

Nicola admits there have been difficult times over the past three years.

“We have a young family and there are some pressure points,” she said.

“We both support each other.”

The couple are proud of their work so far, but insist there is more to do.

Her husband added: “I think it’ll take us four or five years to get back to where we thought we would be if Covid hadn’t come.

“We were hugely fortunate that Scottish Wedding Industry Alliance lobbied the Scottish Government. We were fortunate to get some support there.

“It has been tough but the one good thing is because we’re weddings, brides are set on venues.

“We only lost a handful of bookings – the income just kept being deferred. We made sure we were looking after our couples.”

Pratis Barns owners ‘hugely proud’

Having weathered the storm of the pandemic, the couple say the feedback from guests makes their long hours and hard work worthwhile.

Nicola added: “We’re hugely proud. We’ve never stopped – a lot of people asked what we did when Covid hit, but we really used that to our advantage.”

Patrick adds: “We’re have had couples coming back who’ve seen what we’ve done. Seeing their comments, we have made a difference.

“There’s a long list of what we want to do, we’ll just keep working at it.”

Looking ahead, the couple plan to diversify the offering but acknowledge it is a “life project” at the venue, near Leven.

