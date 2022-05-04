Delight as energy firm to create 150 new Perth jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Delight as energy firm to create 150 new Perth jobs

By Gavin Harper
May 4 2022, 2.02pm Updated: May 4 2022, 10.57pm
An artists impression of the proposed new Perth £15m SSEN office.
A total of 150 jobs will be created in Perth by energy firm SSEN Transmission as part of a national recruitment drive.

The Perth-based energy company responsible for the transmission network across the north of Scotland will add 400 jobs over the next year.

The company recently put forward proposals for a new £15 million office at Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

The jobs boost comes after OVO – which bought the retail arm of SSE in 2020 – confirmed 222 job losses in the Fair City.

Inveralmond House
SSEN said workers will be based at Inveralmond House and Grampian House in Perth.

The new jobs will include technical roles at all levels to help facilitate some of the major development projects in the pipeline for the business.

It will also include project management roles and teams to help with customer and stakeholder engagement.

As part of its investment plans, SSEN has also revealed it hopes to open a base in Dundee.

A spokeswoman said: “Around half of the 400 new positions are expected to be based in Tayside.

“The majority of these are likely to be based at our head office in Perth.”

She said opportunities would also be created at existing depots in Tealing and Carolina Port in Dundee.

£4bn investment part of ‘ambitious’ plans

Managing director Rob McDonald said the jobs would double the SSEN workforce in the past two years.

He said: “These highly skilled roles will support our ongoing operational and development requirements across the north of Scotland.”

Mr McDonald said increasing the firm’s presence in Glasgow and Perth is part of “ambitious growth plans”.

The firm said recently it will continue to have staff based at both Inveralmond House and Grampian House.

An artists impression of the proposed new £15m SSEN office in Perth.

Workers from its transmission division will move into the office space vacated by OVO later this year.

Unlocking thousands of skilled jobs

Mr McDonald added: “To support our ambitious growth plans, which we expect will see us invest £4 billion in the five years to March 2026 with significant investment beyond.

“We are increasing our presence in both Perth and Glasgow.

“We’re also taking forward plans to develop new operational buildings in Aberdeen and Perth and strategic warehouses in Dundee and Inverness, as well as expansion of our office-based presence in Inverness.

“We expect to continue to increase our headcount across the north of Scotland.

“Our planned investments will also unlock thousands of skilled jobs throughout the supply chain and the wider economy, supporting a green recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.”

The site for the proposed office is on vacant land next to City Plumbing.

The plans will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council in the coming months.

