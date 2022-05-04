Delight as energy firm to create 150 new Perth jobs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A total of 150 jobs will be created in Perth by energy firm SSEN Transmission as part of a national recruitment drive.

The Perth-based energy company responsible for the transmission network across the north of Scotland will add 400 jobs over the next year.

The company recently put forward proposals for a new £15 million office at Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

The jobs boost comes after OVO – which bought the retail arm of SSE in 2020 – confirmed 222 job losses in the Fair City.

The new jobs will include technical roles at all levels to help facilitate some of the major development projects in the pipeline for the business.

It will also include project management roles and teams to help with customer and stakeholder engagement.

As part of its investment plans, SSEN has also revealed it hopes to open a base in Dundee.

A spokeswoman said: “Around half of the 400 new positions are expected to be based in Tayside.

“The majority of these are likely to be based at our head office in Perth.”

She said opportunities would also be created at existing depots in Tealing and Carolina Port in Dundee.

£4bn investment part of ‘ambitious’ plans

Managing director Rob McDonald said the jobs would double the SSEN workforce in the past two years.

He said: “These highly skilled roles will support our ongoing operational and development requirements across the north of Scotland.”

Mr McDonald said increasing the firm’s presence in Glasgow and Perth is part of “ambitious growth plans”.

The firm said recently it will continue to have staff based at both Inveralmond House and Grampian House.

Workers from its transmission division will move into the office space vacated by OVO later this year.

Unlocking thousands of skilled jobs

Mr McDonald added: “To support our ambitious growth plans, which we expect will see us invest £4 billion in the five years to March 2026 with significant investment beyond.

“We are increasing our presence in both Perth and Glasgow.

“We’re also taking forward plans to develop new operational buildings in Aberdeen and Perth and strategic warehouses in Dundee and Inverness, as well as expansion of our office-based presence in Inverness.

“We expect to continue to increase our headcount across the north of Scotland.

“Our planned investments will also unlock thousands of skilled jobs throughout the supply chain and the wider economy, supporting a green recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.”

The site for the proposed office is on vacant land next to City Plumbing.

The plans will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council in the coming months.