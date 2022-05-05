First look at stunning new suites at Broughty Ferry’s Fort Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First look at stunning new suites at Broughty Ferry’s Fort Hotel

By Rob McLaren
May 5 2022, 3.04pm Updated: May 5 2022, 3.33pm
The Gillies Suites at Fort Hotel.
When the Fort Hotel in Broughty Ferry wanted to upgrade its rooms it didn’t need to look far for inspiration.

Owner John Black enlisted the help of nearby home furnishings business Gillies.

The collaboration has resulted in the Gillies Suites – with every item of furniture from the long-established retailer.

A bathroom at the Gillies Suites, Fort Hotel, Broughty Ferry.
The hope is visitors to the hotel will then be inspired to make purchases at Gillies for their own homes.

Reason for Gillies tie-up

Fort Hotel owner John Black said: “Everything from the carpets to the beds is from Gillies.

“The rooms were last done up about 10 years ago so it was time for an upgrade.

“With the Fort celebrating its 40th year and Gillies recently marking its 125th anniversary we wanted to do something special.

Gillies director Ian Philp with Fort Hotel owner John Black.
“They looked after us on price and the idea is that some of our visitors will go and buy from them.

“We’re proud to represent independent and local business within the local community.”

Furniture from the old bedrooms was given away for free.

Strong demand for Fort Hotel

Mr Black is delighted at how the four rooms have turned out.

“The bookings have been strong as more people are taking staycations,” he added.

The tasteful decor at the Gillies Suites at the Fort Hotel.
The rooms upgrade is the latest in a series of investments since Covid hit.

The Fort Street venue introduced a new beer garden.

What started out with just 12 chairs can now seat almost 100 people under a retractable roof with heaters to keep outdoor customers snug in the winter.

The Fort's beer garden.
Another major investment has been refurbishing its lounge.

Mr Black said: “It’s been a tough time for hospitality but we’ve kept investing.

“We are now busier than we were pre-Covid.

The rooms could suit staycations.

“The beer garden has been a huge success. If the sun comes out we can be full on a Monday.

“Then we’ve got our regulars coming in for coffees and the food side as well.”

