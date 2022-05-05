First look at stunning new suites at Broughty Ferry’s Fort Hotel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When the Fort Hotel in Broughty Ferry wanted to upgrade its rooms it didn’t need to look far for inspiration.

Owner John Black enlisted the help of nearby home furnishings business Gillies.

The collaboration has resulted in the Gillies Suites – with every item of furniture from the long-established retailer.

The hope is visitors to the hotel will then be inspired to make purchases at Gillies for their own homes.

Reason for Gillies tie-up

Fort Hotel owner John Black said: “Everything from the carpets to the beds is from Gillies.

“The rooms were last done up about 10 years ago so it was time for an upgrade.

“With the Fort celebrating its 40th year and Gillies recently marking its 125th anniversary we wanted to do something special.

“They looked after us on price and the idea is that some of our visitors will go and buy from them.

“We’re proud to represent independent and local business within the local community.”

Furniture from the old bedrooms was given away for free.

Strong demand for Fort Hotel

Mr Black is delighted at how the four rooms have turned out.

“The bookings have been strong as more people are taking staycations,” he added.

The rooms upgrade is the latest in a series of investments since Covid hit.

The Fort Street venue introduced a new beer garden.

What started out with just 12 chairs can now seat almost 100 people under a retractable roof with heaters to keep outdoor customers snug in the winter.

Another major investment has been refurbishing its lounge.

Mr Black said: “It’s been a tough time for hospitality but we’ve kept investing.

“We are now busier than we were pre-Covid.

“The beer garden has been a huge success. If the sun comes out we can be full on a Monday.

“Then we’ve got our regulars coming in for coffees and the food side as well.”