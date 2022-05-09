Business Bites: Dundee firm’s Australia deal, new Chamber president and Fife chef’s return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every Monday morning The Courier publishes a weekly round-up of some of the many positive business stories from Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire.

Thanks to everyone who has been sending in story ideas and please keep these coming to business@thecourier.co.uk.

And also please consider signing up for the business team’s new daily newsletter (sign up box under the main image on any business story).

Now, let’s get to this week’s Business Bites.

1. Port of Rosyth reaches 1m tonnes milestone

Scotland’s largest agricultural products hub at Rosyth Port has handled 1 million tonnes of product for Cefetra.

The Agri-Hub handles a range of products for animal feed, farming industries, food and drink.

Deputy port manager Andy Lamb said: “Our Agri-Hub is a success story.

“We have shown resilience during a very challenging time for the port and our team have worked hard to ensure that the supplies reach the key farming and food market.”

To create the Agri-Hub in 2020, the port was deepened to make it capable of taking vessels carrying up to 50,000 tonnes of cargo.

2. Dundee firm appoints first distributor in Asia Pacific region

Dundee aquaculture technology firm Ace Aquatec has appointed Australian Fresh by Design as its first distributor in the Asia Pacific region.

The Australian firm will supply Ace Aquatec’s stunners to customers across Australia and New Zealand.

This will include equipment for salmon, prawn, and smolt stunning.

Chief sales and marketing officer Tara McGregor-Woodhams said: “Our electrical stunners have already gained a lot of attraction in the region as the discussion around ethical farming continues to be a key topic for many supermarkets, producers, and consumers.”

3. Fife Chamber elects new president and vice president

Colin Brown, Burness Paull director, and Heather Stuart, chief executive of Fife Cultural Trust, have been elected president and vice president of Fife Chamber.

He replaces Janet McIntyre from Thorntons as president.

The new president’s priority is to create more opportunities for young people in Fife.

“The chamber is now leading the business engagement programme for Developing the Young Workforce Fife, creating many more opportunities for school pupils to get invaluable career and employment insights and support,” he said.

“Showcasing and celebrating talented young people in our schools, workplaces, education institutions and community will be at the heart of our exciting new Rising Stars campaign, which will be a priority for me during my presidency.”

4. Tayside communities urged to apply for £1m funding

SSEN is urging communities to submit their applications for the Resilient Communities Fund before the closing date of Friday May 13.

The fund helps communities become more resilient in the face of severe weather events and prolonged power interruptions.

Following the severe storms which battered the country this winter, SSEN has increased the total amount available in the north of Scotland to £1 million.

Grants are available from £1,000 up to £20,000 in two categories, resilience for emergency events and vulnerability.

5. Fife businesses joins raffle for Ukraine

Anstruther restaurant The Cellar and Burntisland zero waste shop Grain and Sustain have donated prizes to an online raffle to raise funds for the DEC Ukraine Appeal.

As both Russia and Ukraine are leading producers of food such as wheat and sunflower oil, the war impacts global food security.

Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington said: “Not only does this initiative aim to raise funds to support Ukrainian families who have sought safety in Scotland, it has also shone a light on the fragility of many supply chains.

“What crisis situations like this show is the environmental and human rights impacts of global commodity markets.”

The campaign has raised enough money to feed 48 Ukrainian families for a month. The goal is to reach at least 100 families.

6. Dundee and Angus College look for new chair

Scottish Ministers are looking to appoint a new chair for the board of Dundee and Angus College.

The appointment will be for up to four years from July 4 2022. Closing date for applications is May 22.

Dundee and Angus College is hosting an event for anyone who is considering applying for public appointment on Thursday May 12 at 5.30pm.

7. Fife hotel appoints new executive chef

Fairmont St Andrews is welcoming back chef Ian Syme who re-joins the team after a stint at Gleneagles Hotel.

Originally from Anstruther, Ian has previously been the hotel’s executive sous chef and Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews’ head chef.

With the return of international tourism and the 150th Open coming to the town, the new executive chef has a busy summer ahead.

“It is a fantastic time to be coming back,” he said.

“My fondness for my home in Fife finds a way into all my cooking and the seafood we have here on the East Neuk, like lobster and turbot, is always a prominent feature.”

8. Fife interior designer makes impact in London

Cupar eco-conscious interior designer Alicia Storie took part in the Grand Designs Live event at Excel London.

AdesignStorie wants to make sustainable design more accessible and create spaces with as little waste as possible.

Alicia said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for designers like me to reach out to people looking to either introduce or build conscious spaces in their homes or workplaces.”

9. Dundee marketing firm makes two senior appointments

Jigsaw Media makes two senior appointments after seeing continued growth in the business this year.

Current head of content and digital Claire Buchan becomes web director, while Keith Arnott joins the staff as design director.

Claire joined Jigsaw in December 2017 and will now oversee all web and design projects.

Keith will oversee all design output from print to web and support the social and marketing teams.

10. Dundee businesses invited to network event

Business support team E3 invite Dundee businesses and entrepreneurs to an in-person networking event.

Wilde Mode founder Deborah Breen – who turned down Dragons’ Den – will talk about her business journey.

The event will be at Arthurstone Library Friday May 20 at 10am.