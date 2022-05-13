The Courier Business Awards 2022: Community

Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels,

This can take two different forms.

“Presented by”

This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser.

“In partnership with”

This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.