It’s that time of year again! Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2022, in association with Henderson Loggie.

The Courier Business Awards celebrate the very best companies who operate in Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife.

Every year we are blown away at how businesses in our area reach new heights of excellence.

Our annual awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee in October brings hundreds of business leaders together for a night to remember.

After another record year of entries in 2021, we’re excited to learn what Tayside and Fife businesses have achieved in the past 12 months.

Now it’s your chance to shine – submit an entry to The Courier Business Awards 2022 and join in the celebrations.

The Courier Business Awards 2022: Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality

This award is sponsored by Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce.

This award is open to all businesses that provide the best leisure, food and drink, visitor experiences and accommodation within Tayside and Fife, showcasing the region to the world.

Criteria:

Evidence of service excellence

Evidence of brand building and future strategy

Commitment to attracting talent and upskilling workforce

Entries close at 5pm on Sunday July 17.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2022 Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality.

Sponsored by Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

Thank you to Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce for sponsoring the Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality category at The Courier Business Awards 2022.

It is the leading business membership organisation in Dundee and Angus, and part of the worldwide long-established Chamber of Commerce brand. It has over 700 members who between them employ over 67,000 people. Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce works hard to help provide members with the business connections and opportunities they need to flourish.

It represents member views and uses its collective voice to influence opinion makers. It is passionate about Dundee and Angus and promotes it as a world class destination, helping the local business community to thrive.

A spokesperson for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Courier Business Awards 2022 and championing local business.

“The leisure, tourism and hospitality sector has done exceptionally well to adapt over the last year and has helped build a stronger community across Courier Country.

“As a key economic driver and an employer in the region, we look forward to shining a spotlight on its stars.”

The Courier Business Award 2022 categories

