Best pictures of glamorous event celebrating Courier Business Awards winners

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was another evening to remember for Courier Business Awards winners.

Six months on from their triumphs at our black-tie ceremony, the business champions of Tayside and Fife gathered for a Winners’ Dinner.

The event was hosted by Henderson Loggie, the main sponsors of the awards.

Entries are now open for this year’s Courier Business Awards.

Here are some of the best pictures from the event at Henderson Loggie’s offices in Dundee.

Courier Business Awards Winners’ Dinner

All the Courier Business Awards 2021 coverage: