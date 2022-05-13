Best pictures of glamorous event celebrating Courier Business Awards winners By Rob McLaren May 13 2022, 1.44pm 0 Niamh Stewart and Laura Raeburn were celebrating Crieff Hydro's achievement at winning two awards last year - Perthshire Family business and also the Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality category. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up It was another evening to remember for Courier Business Awards winners. Six months on from their triumphs at our black-tie ceremony, the business champions of Tayside and Fife gathered for a Winners’ Dinner. The event was hosted by Henderson Loggie, the main sponsors of the awards. Entries are now open for this year’s Courier Business Awards. Here are some of the best pictures from the event at Henderson Loggie’s offices in Dundee. Courier Business Awards Winners’ Dinner Claire and Keith Ingram from Assai Records which won the independent retail category last year. Louise Humpington from Fife Family Business winner Grain & Sustain. Angela Linton, chief executive of Hillcrest – last year’s Community Business winner. Caroline McKenna, chief executive and founder of Social Good Connect. The platform which matches workers to volunteering opportunities was our Young Business winner. David Smith, managing partner of Henderson Loggie, welcomes guests. Dale Harris, chief executive of ATL Turbine Services, well deserving winners of last year’s Service category. Fiona Morrison, deputy chief executive of Hillcrest, in the background. Strike a pose – Aimee Mitchell, Sharon Methven, Caroline McKenna and Fiona Morgan with (back row) Craig Nicol and Graham Huband. Henderson Loggie’s Suzanne Kerr and The Courier business reporter Gavin Harper. DCT Media managing editor Graham Huband talks to another member of last year’s judging panel – Alan Lees, Scotland director for BT – and Gavin Black from Henderson Loggie. Henderson Loggie’s Andy Campbell and Emily Mathieson with last year’s Apprentice of the Year, Courtney Bayne from Dundee City Council, and Jack Millar. Fiona Doctor from Henderson Loggie raising a glass to last year’s Courier Business Awards winners. David Clegg, editor of The Courier, congratulating last year’s winners and urging companies to take part in this year’s awards, which are now open for entries. After the speeches there was a three-course meal at Henderson Loggie’s offices at The Vision building, Greenmarket. Everyone smile! All the attendees at the Courier Business Awards Winners’ Dinner event. All the Courier Business Awards 2021 coverage: 50 best pictures from Courier Business Awards 2021 Pictures and reaction from all the winners Business of the Year named at glittering ceremony Full shortlist for the awards Highlights video captures glamour and excitement More from the Business section Best pictures of glamorous event celebrating Courier Business Awards winners May 13 2022 0 Entries open for Courier Business Awards 2022 – don’t miss your chance to shine May 13 2022 0 Dundee teenager raises £30,000 raffling Rangers Europa League final tickets May 12 2022 2 Fife farm’s buffalo milk ice cream wins supermarket listing May 12 2022 1 Why a renowned property developer chose to invest in Kirkcaldy May 12 2022 1 Dundee games firm doubles staff as industry booms in Scotland May 12 2022 1 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Entries open for Courier Business Awards 2022 – don’t miss your chance to shine The Courier Business Awards 2022: Service The Courier Business Awards 2022: Young Business The Courier Business Awards 2022: Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality