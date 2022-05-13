Best pictures of glamorous event celebrating Courier Business Awards winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Best pictures of glamorous event celebrating Courier Business Awards winners

By Rob McLaren
May 13 2022, 1.44pm
Niamh Stewart and Laura Raeburn were celebrating Crieff Hydro's achievement at winning two awards last year - Perthshire Family business and also the Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality category.
Niamh Stewart and Laura Raeburn were celebrating Crieff Hydro's achievement at winning two awards last year - Perthshire Family business and also the Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality category.

It was another evening to remember for Courier Business Awards winners.

Six months on from their triumphs at our black-tie ceremony, the business champions of Tayside and Fife gathered for a Winners’ Dinner.

The event was hosted by Henderson Loggie, the main sponsors of the awards.

Entries are now open for this year’s Courier Business Awards.

Here are some of the best pictures from the event at Henderson Loggie’s offices in Dundee.

Courier Business Awards Winners’ Dinner

Claire and Keith Ingram from Assai Records which won the independent retail category last year.
Louise Humpington from Fife Family Business winner Grain & Sustain.
Angela Linton, chief executive of Hillcrest – last year’s Community Business winner.
Caroline McKenna, chief executive and founder of Social Good Connect. The platform which matches workers to volunteering opportunities was our Young Business winner.
David Smith, managing partner of Henderson Loggie, welcomes guests.
Dale Harris, chief executive of ATL Turbine Services, well deserving winners of last year’s Service category. Fiona Morrison, deputy chief executive of Hillcrest,  in the background.
Strike a pose – Aimee Mitchell, Sharon Methven, Caroline McKenna and Fiona Morgan with (back row) Craig Nicol and Graham Huband.
Henderson Loggie’s Suzanne Kerr and The Courier business reporter Gavin Harper.
DCT Media managing editor Graham Huband talks to another member of last year’s judging panel – Alan Lees, Scotland director for BT – and Gavin Black from Henderson Loggie.
Henderson Loggie’s Andy Campbell and Emily Mathieson with last year’s Apprentice of the Year, Courtney Bayne from Dundee City Council, and Jack Millar.
Fiona Doctor from Henderson Loggie raising a glass to last year’s Courier Business Awards winners.
David Clegg, editor of The Courier, congratulating last year’s winners and urging companies to take part in this year’s awards, which are now open for entries.
After the speeches there was a three-course meal at Henderson Loggie’s offices at The Vision building, Greenmarket.
Everyone smile! All the attendees at the Courier Business Awards Winners’ Dinner event.
All the Courier Business Awards 2021 coverage:
More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]