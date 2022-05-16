Fife firm awarded £30 million contract to maintain aircraft carriers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife firm awarded £30 million contract to maintain aircraft carriers

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 8.05am Updated: May 16 2022, 8.44am
Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carriers at Babcock Rosyth facilities. Babcock International Group.
Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carriers at Babcock Rosyth facilities. Babcock International Group.

Rosyth Dockyard in Fife has been awarded a £30 million contract to provide dry dock maintenance to two of the world’s most sophisticated aircraft carriers.

The 10-year agreement will see the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales carriers undergo dry dockings for planned maintenance and repair at Babcock International Group’s Rosyth facilities.

Supporting jobs in Scotland

Jeremy Quin, defence procurement minister, said: “The Queen Elizabeth class carriers are the flagships of our Royal Navy and it’s crucial they remain ready to protect and defend the UK and our allies.

“Both carriers had their final construction in Rosyth, and I’m pleased they will return for their dry dock maintenance, supporting vital jobs and skills in Scotland.”

The UK Government said the contract would help sustain 300 jobs across the Rosyth dockyard as well as the wider supply chain.

The 65,000 tonne carriers cost taxpayers £3 billion each and are used to launch the F35 Joint Strike Fighter fast jets across the globe.

HMS Prince of Wales recently supported Exercise Cold Response – the largest Arctic exercise in 30 years, which saw 2,000 British personnel join 26 other nations off the shores of Norway – while her sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth has been carrying out training in waters close to the UK.

‘Proud moment’

Sean Donaldson, Babcock’s managing director of marine engineering and systems at the Rosyth site, said his company was “delighted to have been awarded the contract to provide dry dockings for the aircraft carriers over the next decade”.

“The investments in our Rosyth infrastructure and facilities over the last 10 years mean we are ideally placed to deliver projects of this size and scale,” he said.

“The programme will also benefit from the extensive knowledge and expertise of Babcock’s skilled workforce which is steeped in carrier experience. It’s a really proud moment for us.”

The UK Government said the contract was awarded by Defence Equipment & Support through a robust and transparent competition, encouraging strong bids from viable dockyards.

Iain Stewart, UK Government Scotland minister, said: “Defence not only plays a crucial part in the security of the United Kingdom but also contributes significantly to delivering high-skilled jobs and investment in Scotland, not least through shipbuilding.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier