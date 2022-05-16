‘I work in Fife’s most animal-friendly office – my job is to make sure pets are happy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I work in Fife’s most animal-friendly office – my job is to make sure pets are happy’

By Rob McLaren
May 16 2022, 4.58pm Updated: May 17 2022, 8.16am
Fiona Grierson is Bella & Duke?s office park ranger in Rosyth, Fife.

When Fiona Grierson was sent the job advert by a friend her first reaction was: ‘it must be fake’.

For years she had worked in PA and office manager roles but had always dreamed of working with animals.

It was as though pet food firm Bella & Duke, had read her mind.

The company has tried to create the UK’s most pet-friendly office at Rosyth.

But with so many staff bringing dogs to work, making sure all the animals are happy is an important job.

Fiona’s role as office park ranger in Fife

Fiona’s role as Bella & Duke’s office park ranger includes office manager duties but also organising agility courses and interactive areas for pets to blow off steam.

“I have two border terriers that are both therapy dogs,” she said.

Pets come first! Fiona at work with Bella & Duke.

“Dogs can certainly be a calming influence. It doesn’t matter how rubbish your day is, a dog is happy to have your attention.”

The company’s aim is to help pets by providing more nourishing, healthy food.

This ethos has been extended into the office environment, with pet-friendly inclusions such as an agility course, interactive areas and a toy box.

“The staff love bringing their pets to work,” she adds.

“If their owners need to go to a meeting, then I’ll look after their dog until they get back.

One of the pet areas in the Rosyth office.

“Recently a sausage dog decided it wanted to sit on my knee.

“Then it decided he didn’t want to be on my knee any more, wriggled behind me and this tiny dog started pushing me off the chair.

“The job is everything I hoped it would be and more. It’s not a normal job – I love it.

“Every day is different.”

Cat days and ferrets

Fiona said staff mostly bring dogs to work, although there has also been a couple of cat days.

One lady even brought in her ferrets earlier in the year when there were fewer office workers.

As owners work, the dogs usually lie beside their desks.

It’s a dog’s life – but not for these pampered pooches in the Fife office of the pet food firm.

Of course, some workers don’t have a dog, but know there are many who love attention.

For the pets that don’t like being disturbed, Fiona has created signs for desks that say ‘let sleeping dogs lie’.

The business also holds a ‘wellness Wednesdays’ where staff are provided with healthy food and talks about financial health or mindfulness.

Bella & Duke history

Bella & Duke produces raw food for cats and dogs. It started out with just two people at Blairgowrie, but has since expanded and now employs more than 130 staff.

Turnover has also soared – from £701,000 in the first year to £11.2 million in the past year.

Play time for a pet at the Fife office of Bella & Duke.

As well as the Rosyth office, which it moved into at the end of last year, Bella & Duke has a production facility in Inverkeithing.

It now has ambitions to grow its sales to £50m within five years.

