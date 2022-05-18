Local firm creates 50 new jobs in Dundee – and it’s hiring now

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Financial technology firm Embark is creating new jobs in Dundee, with several opportunities available for different skillsets and a streamlined recruitment campaign underway.

In fact, attend it’s upcoming recruitment event and you could leave with a new job that day.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

The unique recruitment day is taking place Monday May 30 at the Embark Marketgait office. You can find out more, interview then and there, and potentially walk away with a job offer. No handing in a CV and then waiting weeks for feedback or enduring a lengthy interview process.

So, here’s what you need to know about Embark if you’re on the hunt for a new career or your next job opportunity.

The new jobs in Dundee: find the right one for you

Although the recruitment day will focus on customer service roles, there are a wide range of jobs on offer at Embark.

This includes:

Administration

IT development

Customer service

HR

Marketing

There are also fully remote jobs hiring now, including a strategic account consultant and UX copywriter. Here are further details on Embark’s new jobs in Dundee.

Embark is hiring now in Dundee – don’t miss out

You won’t have to wait too long for a chance to join Embark in one of the above job opportunities – just attend its upcoming recruitment day in Dundee.

All you have to do is sign up and drop your CV off at the Marketgait Embark office between 9am and 10am on Monday May 30.

Those signing up will be interviewed on the day and if successful will:

Have a job offer made on the same day

Receive full training

Start with Embark as soon as 20 June

Chief executive Peter Docherty emphasised: “This is a chance to join a fast-growing, dynamic and progressive financial technology company, with hundreds of employees in Dundee and across the UK.”

What is it like to work for Embark?

There are a host of benefits to working at Embark, including 25 days holiday, 4x Life Cover, 5% pension and many flexible benefit options.

But as well as these benefits, what kind of workplace is Embark?

Operations transformation manager Kat Robison – who joined Embark in March 2021 – has the lowdown. Kat said: “Embark is a very dynamic company to work for. The thing that excites me most is the way the firm pushes forwards with innovations and is constantly working to evolve.

“Working at Embark is a fantastic opportunity to work for an agile, fast-paced business undergoing transformational change. There is never a dull day and I have learned so much since I joined.

“Also, Embark is focused on investing in their people so there are many opportunities for career growth and further learning. Since joining, I have really enjoyed developing my career and look forward to taking the next step.”

Embark’s impact on Dundee

Embark is a fast growing company and one of the UK’s leading providers of retirement solutions. After Lloyds Banking Group bought it for nearly £400 million last summer, Embark is further developing its operations in Dundee.

So far, Embark has had a big impact in Dundee. It bought Alliance Trust Savings in 2019 and employs around 160 people in Dundee 2021. Embark also sponsors Scotland’s largest e-bike scheme Embark Dundee, which had 16,000 users last year alone and saved an estimated 95,400 cubic metres of carbon.

Now, a further 50 people will get the chance to join Embark. Chief executive Peter added: “There are opportunities available for people at all levels and at all stages of life to play their part in driving Embark forward.

“We are excited by the diverse talent that Dundee has to offer and how it will contribute to our continued development.”

Find out more Embark’s new jobs in Dundee and sign up for the Monday May 30 recruitment day.