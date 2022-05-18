Local firm creates 50 new jobs in Dundee – and it’s hiring now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Local firm creates 50 new jobs in Dundee – and it’s hiring now

In partnership with Embark
May 18 2022, 1.08pm
Embark building, local firm creates 50 new jobs in Dundee

Financial technology firm Embark is creating new jobs in Dundee, with several opportunities available for different skillsets and a streamlined recruitment campaign underway.

In fact, attend it’s upcoming recruitment event and you could leave with a new job that day.

The unique recruitment day is taking place Monday May 30 at the Embark Marketgait office. You can find out more, interview then and there, and potentially walk away with a job offer. No handing in a CV and then waiting weeks for feedback or enduring a lengthy interview process.

So, here’s what you need to know about Embark if you’re on the hunt for a new career or your next job opportunity.

The new jobs in Dundee: find the right one for you

Although the recruitment day will focus on customer service roles, there are a wide range of jobs on offer at Embark.

This includes:

  • Administration
  • IT development
  • Customer service
  • HR
  • Marketing

There are also fully remote jobs hiring now, including a strategic account consultant and UX copywriter. Here are further details on Embark’s new jobs in Dundee.

Embark is hiring now in Dundee – don’t miss out

Embark Dundee's bikes around the city of Dundee
You may have noticed Embark Dundee’s bikes around the city

You won’t have to wait too long for a chance to join Embark in one of the above job opportunities – just attend its upcoming recruitment day in Dundee.

All you have to do is sign up and drop your CV off at the Marketgait Embark office between 9am and 10am on Monday May 30.

Those signing up will be interviewed on the day and if successful will:

  • Have a job offer made on the same day
  • Receive full training
  • Start with Embark as soon as 20 June

Chief executive Peter Docherty emphasised: “This is a chance to join a fast-growing, dynamic and progressive financial technology company, with hundreds of employees in Dundee and across the UK.”

What is it like to work for Embark?

There are a host of benefits to working at Embark, including 25 days holiday, 4x Life Cover, 5% pension and many flexible benefit options.

But as well as these benefits, what kind of workplace is Embark?

Embark operations transformation manager Kat Robison
Kat Robison

Operations transformation manager Kat Robison – who joined Embark in March 2021 – has the lowdown. Kat said: “Embark is a very dynamic company to work for. The thing that excites me most is the way the firm pushes forwards with innovations and is constantly working to evolve.

“Working at Embark is a fantastic opportunity to work for an agile, fast-paced business undergoing transformational change. There is never a dull day and I have learned so much since I joined.

“Also, Embark is focused on investing in their people so there are many opportunities for career growth and further learning. Since joining, I have really enjoyed developing my career and look forward to taking the next step.”

Embark’s impact on Dundee

Embark is a fast growing company and one of the UK’s leading providers of retirement solutions. After Lloyds Banking Group bought it for nearly £400 million last summer, Embark is further developing its operations in Dundee.

So far, Embark has had a big impact in Dundee. It bought Alliance Trust Savings in 2019 and employs around 160 people in Dundee 2021. Embark also sponsors Scotland’s largest e-bike scheme Embark Dundee, which had 16,000 users last year alone and saved an estimated 95,400 cubic metres of carbon.

Now, a further 50 people will get the chance to join Embark. Chief executive Peter added: “There are opportunities available for people at all levels and at all stages of life to play their part in driving Embark forward.

“We are excited by the diverse talent that Dundee has to offer and how it will contribute to our continued development.”

Find out more Embark’s new jobs in Dundee and sign up for the Monday May 30 recruitment day.

