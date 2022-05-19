DC Thomson partners with digital skills academy CodeClan to attract talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
DC Thomson partners with digital skills academy CodeClan to attract talent

By Maria Gran
May 19 2022, 2.13pm
Skyscanner vice president of engineering Andrew Phillips, CodeClan chief executive Melinda Matthews and DC Thomson talent acquisition manager Robin Chambers.
Skyscanner vice president of engineering Andrew Phillips, CodeClan chief executive Melinda Matthews and DC Thomson talent acquisition manager Robin Chambers.

Dundee-based media group DC Thomson is partnering with digital skills academy CodeClan to scale up and strengthen its graduate pipeline.

In addition to the media organisation, CodeClan has also added Skyscanner and Sainsbury’s Bank as industry partners.

The firm already works with more than 320 businesses across Scotland and has to date supported more than 2,000 people in gaining digital skills.

CodeClan chief executive Melinda Matthews says the new partners offer even more quality to the digital skills academy’s offering seven years on from launching in 2015.

“Skyscanner, Sainsbury’s Bank and DC Thomson are organisations with digital in their DNA, employing thousands of people across UK and international offices between them,” she said.

“This is great news for our graduates, as each business knows how to attract and foster tech talent, which is crucial to the future success of Scotland’s digital economy.”

Large digital transformation for DC Thomson

CodeClan aims to bridge the digital skills gap and develop a new generation of digital professionals in Scotland.

It runs software development, data analytics, and a series of short and bespoke courses via campuses in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Andrew Phillips, Melinda Matthews and Robin Chambers in CodeClan’s offices.

There is also an online offering developed over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

DC Thomson publishes newspapers and magazines. It has also diversified into new media, digital technology, retail and television interests.

The family-firm owns newspapers The Courier and Evening Telegraph in Dundee.

Chief information officer Lee Wilkinson said getting access to “amazing candidates” will help the company realise its ambitious growth plans.

He said: “We’re bringing about the largest digital transformation in DC Thomson’s history and have created a true engineering and product-focused centre of excellence to accelerate change and support our diverse range of brands and communities.

“The partnership with CodeClan is part of our new Pathways recruitment strategy and we’ve already been hugely impressed with the students and graduates that we’ve met.”

