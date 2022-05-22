Bright future for candle firm started in Kirkcaldy kitchen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bright future for candle firm started in Kirkcaldy kitchen

By Ian Forsyth
May 22 2022, 5.59am
Kelly Brown, founder of Rock n Rose Aromas.
A mother’s day treat spurred Fife woman Kelly Brown into starting a luxury home-fragrances venture, Rock n Rose Aromas.

It was 2018 when she booked a candle-making class for her and her mother run by Jo Macfarlane in Anstruther.

Kelly said: “My mother and I had the best time – it really instilled a passion in me for home fragrances and creating my own products.

“I was keen to learn more, so I returned to Jo’s workshop to attend her advanced candle-making class and then completed her business-building course.

“It sparked my creativity and I realised there was a gap in the market for local hand-poured soy candles, so I spent time testing products and designing/creating my own brand.

Kelly makes all her Rock n Rose Aromas candles in Kirkcaldy.

“The support I received from my family and friends was amazing and really gave me the confidence to go for it with the business.”

A one woman venture

Kelly had been apprehensive about leaving her previous job as a dental nurse, but wanted to try something different with her life.

She said: “This business turned out to be the best decision – I found my niche. Working for myself and working around my family’s needs means a lot to me.”

Initially, Rock n Rose Aromas operated from Kelly’s kitchen – and began trading just in time for Mother’s Day 2019.

She started off with four scents, and once she released luxury gift boxes she sold 40 in 24 hours.

Kelly’s gift boxes quickly became popular.

Last October she moved into her own studio at Mitchelston Industrial Estate, Kirkcaldy.

Being a sole trader means Kelly has her hands full with a wide variety of duties at Rock n Rose Aromas.

She explained: “I’m responsible for all the designing, testing, pouring, labelling, stock-taking, deliveries, emails, messages and social media.”

Rock n Rose Aromas unique scents

Kelly makes sure to use reputable suppliers from across the country and invests in the best supplies and equipment.

So far, she’s spent thousands of pounds in testing different wax, scent and wick combinations.

She said: “Finding a beautiful working formula is the hardest part in candle making, and worth celebrating when achieved.

“My most popular product and scent is definitely my amber, orange and vanilla candles. The scent is stunning, unique and very feminine.

“My branding and scent library are quite unique which helps me stand out from the crowd. I often get told that by customers.”

Rock n Rose Aromas is stocked in Fife Department Store in Kirkcaldy, Baillies Gift Shop in Kinross and Something Different in Cowdenbeath.

Kelly also has a website offering online sales, and runs a Facebook page to keep in contact with customers.

Dreaming of international stockists

Over lockdown, Kelly noticed a big spike in her sales.

She explained: “Customers seemed to want to treat themselves, and home fragrances were really popular whilst everyone was at home.

Rock n Rose Aromas candles come in 13 different scents.

“There was also a big surge in supporting local and hand-crafted businesses.

“Brexit however has had a negative impact due to the rising costs of my supplies and equipment.”

Rock n Rose Aromas has recently started doing wedding favours and bridal-party gifts.

Kelly also offers private label work, where she creates a range of products for companies who then add their own branded labels.

Her plans for the future include branching out into gifting for larger corporations.

She added: “In five years’ time, I’d love think I might have a small team working alongside me and may have grown my list of stockists up and down the country.

“My dream would be to have a stockist in the US and Europe.”

